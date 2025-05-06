What song is playing in the new GTA 6 trailer? It's a banger.

After moving the release date of GTA 6 to next year, resulting in a chorus of boos from eager fans who are desperate to dive into the newest version of Vice City, Rockstar Games has given us all a little treat. A new trailer for their upcoming magnum opus gives us a look at the life of crime we will be pursuing, and it features a humdinger of a track.

Source: Rockstar Games

The song featured in the second GTA 6 trailer is Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters. It's a fun and somewhat obscure 80s number that follows the trend for Rockstar, as the first trailer for GTA 6 used Love Is A Long Road by Tom Petty. Hot Together was initially released in 1986. It was the title track of The Pointer Sisters' twelfth studio album, which is quite the run.

Produced by Richard Perry, who worked with the likes of Barbara Streisand, Harry Nilsson, Carly Simon, Art Garfunkel, and Diana Ross, it's a fun slice of 80s pop-infused R&B, and it was used in the film Spaceballs by Mel Brooks, a classic parody of Star Wars that is lesser known today than it was 20 years ago, sadly.

Hot Together was written by Grammy Award winner Sharon Robinson, known for her song Attitude, which was featured on the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack and performed by Patti LaBelle. She was also a prominent contributor to Leonard Cohen's projects.

