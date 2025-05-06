Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate expansion gets July 2025 release date A follow-up expansion to The Edge of Fate, Destiny 2: Renegades, was also revealed for December 2025.

Bungie revealed the release date for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate in a new cinematic trailer posted this week. The Edge of Fate will release on all platforms for Destiny 2 on July 15, 2025. Then, in December 2, 2025, Bungie is planning to release the next expansion: Destiny 2: Renegades, on December 2, 2025.

The trailer shows off our old pal, the Emissary of the Nine, talking about the hierarchy and history of the universe, and times before even the Watcher existed. It seems the Emissary has a scheme, but the surprise is that its host, Orin, is not into being a puppet anymore. She breaks free and regains her control as a Titan Class Guardian. It should make for some interesting twist with other Nine-related characters, as well as the Drifter, who has associated with her in the past.

With release dates set for Destiny 2’s next big things, stay tuned here at Shacknews for the latest updates as they drop by following the Destiny 2 topic.