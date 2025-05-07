All Schedule 1 ranks and unlocks in order Taking control of the illegal drug trade in Schedule 1 will get you access to all manner of things.

If you really want to rule the streets in Schedule 1, then you will need to level up and get access to the entire city and all the goodies you need to make the best possible products. If you are wondering exactly when you will get access to certain things, you can find all the information below.

All Schedule 1 ranks and unlocks in order

Your rank can impact the areas you can deal in, the items you can buy from stores, and the drops you can get from dealers. Any rank with a blank space beside it below does not have an associated unlock.

Rank Unlock Street Rat I Northtown Street Rat II Street Rat III Jar, PGR, Speed Grow Street Rat IV Long-Life Soil, Sour Diesel Seeds, Fertilizer Street Rat V Electric Plant Trimmers, Pot Sprinkler Hoodlum I Westville, Low-quality Psuedo, Mixing station Hoodlum II Soil Pourer, Viagra, Green Crack seed Hoodlum III Mouth Wash, Extra Long Life Soil Hoodlum IV Flu Medicine, Granddaddy Purple seeds Hoodlum V Gasoline, Mixing Station, Packaging Station Mk II Peddler I Acid, Phosphorus, Energy Drink, Chem Station, Lab Oven Peddler II Mixing Station Mk II, Motor Oil Peddler III Air Pot, Mega Bean Peddler IV Chili Peddler V Battery, Full Spectrum Grow Light Hustler I Downtown region, Iodine Hustler II Addy Hustler III Pseudo, Horse Semen, Revolver and ammo, Drying RAck Hustler IV Hustler V

Bagman I Bagman II Bagman III Bagman IV Bagman V High-quality Pseudo, Brick Press Enforcer I

Docks region, Coca Seed, M1911 pistol and ammo, Cauldron Enforcer II Enforcer III Enforcer IV Enforcer V Shot Caller I Shot Caller II Shot Caller III Shot Caller IV Shot Caller V Block Boss I Suburbia Region Block Boss II Block Boss III Block Boss IV Block Boss V Underlord I Underlord II Underlord III Underlord IV Underlord V Baron I Uptown Region Baron II Baron III Baron IV Baron V

Kingpin

