Taking control of the illegal drug trade in Schedule 1 will get you access to all manner of things.
Aidan O'Brien
TVGS
If you really want to rule the streets in Schedule 1, then you will need to level up and get access to the entire city and all the goodies you need to make the best possible products. If you are wondering exactly when you will get access to certain things, you can find all the information below.

All Schedule 1 ranks and unlocks in order

Getting read to put the work in in Schedule 1
Source: Shacknews

Your rank can impact the areas you can deal in, the items you can buy from stores, and the drops you can get from dealers. Any rank with a blank space beside it below does not have an associated unlock.

Rank Unlock
Street Rat I Northtown 
Street Rat II
Street Rat III Jar, PGR, Speed Grow
Street Rat IV Long-Life Soil, Sour Diesel Seeds, Fertilizer
Street Rat V Electric Plant Trimmers, Pot Sprinkler
Hoodlum I Westville, Low-quality Psuedo, Mixing station
Hoodlum II Soil Pourer, Viagra, Green Crack seed
Hoodlum III Mouth Wash, Extra Long Life Soil
Hoodlum IV Flu Medicine, Granddaddy Purple seeds
Hoodlum V Gasoline, Mixing Station, Packaging Station Mk II
Peddler I  Acid, Phosphorus, Energy Drink, Chem Station, Lab Oven
Peddler II Mixing Station Mk II, Motor Oil
Peddler III Air Pot, Mega Bean
Peddler IV Chili
Peddler V Battery, Full Spectrum Grow Light
Hustler I Downtown region, Iodine
Hustler II Addy
Hustler III Pseudo, Horse Semen, Revolver and ammo, Drying RAck
Hustler IV
Hustler V
Bagman I
Bagman II
Bagman III
Bagman IV
Bagman V  High-quality Pseudo, Brick Press
Enforcer I
 Docks region, Coca Seed, M1911 pistol and ammo, Cauldron
Enforcer II
Enforcer III
Enforcer IV
Enforcer V
Shot Caller I
Shot Caller II
Shot Caller III
Shot Caller IV
Shot Caller V
Block Boss I Suburbia Region
Block Boss II
Block Boss III
Block Boss IV
Block Boss V
Underlord I
Underlord II
Underlord III
Underlord IV
Underlord V
Baron I Uptown Region
Baron II
Baron III
Baron IV
Baron V
Kingpin

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

