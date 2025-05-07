All Schedule 1 ranks and unlocks in order
Taking control of the illegal drug trade in Schedule 1 will get you access to all manner of things.
If you really want to rule the streets in Schedule 1, then you will need to level up and get access to the entire city and all the goodies you need to make the best possible products. If you are wondering exactly when you will get access to certain things, you can find all the information below.
Your rank can impact the areas you can deal in, the items you can buy from stores, and the drops you can get from dealers. Any rank with a blank space beside it below does not have an associated unlock.
|Rank
|Unlock
|Street Rat I
|Northtown
|Street Rat II
|Street Rat III
|Jar, PGR, Speed Grow
|Street Rat IV
|Long-Life Soil, Sour Diesel Seeds, Fertilizer
|Street Rat V
|Electric Plant Trimmers, Pot Sprinkler
|Hoodlum I
|Westville, Low-quality Psuedo, Mixing station
|Hoodlum II
|Soil Pourer, Viagra, Green Crack seed
|Hoodlum III
|Mouth Wash, Extra Long Life Soil
|Hoodlum IV
|Flu Medicine, Granddaddy Purple seeds
|Hoodlum V
|Gasoline, Mixing Station, Packaging Station Mk II
|Peddler I
|Acid, Phosphorus, Energy Drink, Chem Station, Lab Oven
|Peddler II
|Mixing Station Mk II, Motor Oil
|Peddler III
|Air Pot, Mega Bean
|Peddler IV
|Chili
|Peddler V
|Battery, Full Spectrum Grow Light
|Hustler I
|Downtown region, Iodine
|Hustler II
|Addy
|Hustler III
|Pseudo, Horse Semen, Revolver and ammo, Drying RAck
|Hustler IV
|Hustler V
|Bagman I
|Bagman II
|Bagman III
|Bagman IV
|Bagman V
|High-quality Pseudo, Brick Press
|Enforcer I
|Docks region, Coca Seed, M1911 pistol and ammo, Cauldron
|Enforcer II
|Enforcer III
|Enforcer IV
|Enforcer V
|Shot Caller I
|Shot Caller II
|Shot Caller III
|Shot Caller IV
|Shot Caller V
|Block Boss I
|Suburbia Region
|Block Boss II
|Block Boss III
|Block Boss IV
|Block Boss V
|Underlord I
|Underlord II
|Underlord III
|Underlord IV
|Underlord V
|Baron I
|Uptown Region
|Baron II
|Baron III
|Baron IV
|Baron V
|Kingpin
Aidan O'Brien posted a new article, All Schedule 1 ranks and unlocks in order