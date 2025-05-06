New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GTA 6 Trailer 2 highlights Jason, Lucia & Vice City

GTA 6 Trailer 2 provides new story details for the Vice City adventure
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Take-Two Interactive
2

We’ve got a full year until GTA 6 comes out, but Rockstar Games is tiding fans over with a new trailer. The latest look at GTA 6 focuses on characters, story, and the chaos of Vice City.

The second trailer for GTA 6 was posted this morning. In it, we see Jason, one of the game’s protagonists, going about his daily business before going to meet his partner, Lucia, after she’s released from prison. We’re then treated to a dazzling reel of chaos and chicanery as the duo rob, shoot, and fight their way through the neon-colored streets of Vice City. The video’s description provides additional story details.

Rockstar has posted a slew of new screenshots, along with details about Jason, Lucia, and several other GTA 6 characters, on its website.

GTA 6 was recently delayed, given a new release date of May 26, 2026.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

