GTA 6 Trailer 2 highlights Jason, Lucia & Vice City GTA 6 Trailer 2 provides new story details for the Vice City adventure

We’ve got a full year until GTA 6 comes out, but Rockstar Games is tiding fans over with a new trailer. The latest look at GTA 6 focuses on characters, story, and the chaos of Vice City.

The second trailer for GTA 6 was posted this morning. In it, we see Jason, one of the game’s protagonists, going about his daily business before going to meet his partner, Lucia, after she’s released from prison. We’re then treated to a dazzling reel of chaos and chicanery as the duo rob, shoot, and fight their way through the neon-colored streets of Vice City. The video’s description provides additional story details.

Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Rockstar has posted a slew of new screenshots, along with details about Jason, Lucia, and several other GTA 6 characters, on its website.

GTA 6 was recently delayed, given a new release date of May 26, 2026.