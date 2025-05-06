GTA 6 Trailer 2 highlights Jason, Lucia & Vice City
GTA 6 Trailer 2 provides new story details for the Vice City adventure
We’ve got a full year until GTA 6 comes out, but Rockstar Games is tiding fans over with a new trailer. The latest look at GTA 6 focuses on characters, story, and the chaos of Vice City.
The second trailer for GTA 6 was posted this morning. In it, we see Jason, one of the game’s protagonists, going about his daily business before going to meet his partner, Lucia, after she’s released from prison. We’re then treated to a dazzling reel of chaos and chicanery as the duo rob, shoot, and fight their way through the neon-colored streets of Vice City. The video’s description provides additional story details.
Rockstar has posted a slew of new screenshots, along with details about Jason, Lucia, and several other GTA 6 characters, on its website.
GTA 6 was recently delayed, given a new release date of May 26, 2026.
