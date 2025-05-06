How to kill the Exploiter Orb in Warframe The Exploiter Orb haunts an old and abandoned part of Orb Vallis in Warframe.

If you are working on the challenge to kill the Exploiter Orb in Warframe, you may be a bit confused. This definitely falls into the category of older content, and you may not have any reason to really engage with it in Warframe's current meta. Still, if you want those sweet Nightwave points, this is what to do.

Source: Shacknews

I'm assuming you know nothing about this if you are looking it up at this point in time, so let's start at the start. The Exploiter Orb was first introduced to the game in the Buried Debts event as part of the original Fortuna rollout. This was the second of the (supposedly) three Orbs that were present on Orb Vallis. Initially, a mystery needed to be solved to get a code that would allow us into an area called Deck 12, but now that has been done, it has been open to the entire community ever since.

Source: Shacknews

You can find Deck 12 to the northeast of Harindi Crater. You will need to have some Diluted Thermia with you, so make sure you do the Thermia Fractures event before heading there. Go into the cave there and all the way down the tunnel until you arrive in Deck 12, then jump up on the platform in the back left of the room. There is a machine there you can interact with to deposit the Diluted Thermia.

The Exploiter Orb will appear, dropping down into Deck 12, which has a similar layout to Fortuna, so keep that in mind. This fight is split into two phases, so let's break them both down.

Phase 1

Source: Shacknews

Phase 1 takes place in Deck 12 itself. The fight will begin with the Exploiter Orb suspended above you, so shoot out the rocks under its feet to make it drop down into the main area of Deck 12. After she hits the ground, four vents on her sides will open up, so shoot one of them until it breaks. Destroying the vent causes the Orb to start producing lots of ice all over its body, and it will instigate some ice attacks.

She will run to the back of the main room in Deck 12 and summon smaller enemies called Mite Raknoids. These can be a little annoying but are only dangerous in conjunction with a huge slam attack she does, as the chip damage they do can set you up to be one-shot.

Pay attention to the sides of the room, as there are multiple dispensers that will start to make Condensed Thermia. The areas they appear in will glow bright orange and yellow, making them easy enough to spot, but there will be three possible locations on each side. Grab a canister, then prepare to throw it at the iced-up vents on the side of the Orb.

You need to throw the canister and shoot it in the air, causing it to explode all over the vents. If you are lucky, you can hit more than one vent at a time. Keep throwing and exploding the canisters until you have cleared all the vents. The Orb will eventually go back to the other end of the room with one vent left, so take that out, kill any Coolant Raknoids that drop off the Orb, then prepare to follow the Orb outside.

Phase 2

Source: Shacknews

Right outside Deck 12, you will find the Orb waiting for you on the icy surface. The main mechanic here is a heat gauge. You need to make it build up while Coolrant Raknoids swarm the Orb to try and cool it down. The key is to ensure they all die before they can do that, as one single burst of cooling from them is remarkably effective and will undo a lot of your work.

Defeated Raknoids can drop a coolant canister, which is very helpful to us. After a while, the Orb will slam her body into the ground, causing great gouts of flame to explode. Bring a canister to them and interact with the right spot (you will see a little ghost canister in the fire). You can make some Condensed Thermia and then throw this at the Orb. If you hit it, you will permanently increase the speed at which it heats up. If you manage to shoot the canister before it hits, you will get a bonus to this rate.

Keep Coolant Raknoids away from her and keep smashing canisters off her, and eventually, she will overheat. Getting near here causes a cutscene where you tear out a part of her body, opening up a spot you can attack. Shoot her until a third of her health is gone, then repeat.

You need to do the above steps twice more to deplete her health fully. When it is fully gone, she will go critical and explode, so grab the loot she drops quickly and then get out of there as fast as you can.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.