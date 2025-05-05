Is Nintendo (NTDOY) stock still a buy ahead of Switch 2 launch? Asif Khan takes a deep dive into how the Nintendo stock is performing before the launch of the Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is releasing on June 5, 2025, and consumers are already exceeding the supply Nintendo has prepared. On the investor side, despite decreases in forecasts and sandbagging by the Big N, the original Switch has managed to top 150 million console sales. All of this has led savvy investors to question whether Nintendo (NTDOY) stock is still a buy ahead of the Switch 2 launch? Shacknews CEO Asif Khan shared his perspective.

In a special segment during the April 30, 2025 episode of Game Trader Live, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO Asif Khan spent some time laying out the scene for viewers. Firstly, Asif discusses his credentials in the market to give viewers an idea of why he is a voice of authority in the sector. Secondly, he provides insight into how NTDOY is currently performing, the popularity of the console, and how it compares to the first Switch. Finally, Asif takes a look at the global landscape that may impact Nintendo.

Asif goes on to voice the question of whether you should buy Nintendo stock. “To that: maybe not here. Maybe not.” Asif clarifies, “It’s up a lot on the year and it is a company that will be affected if the trade war escalates.”

That’s the high level look at the Nintendo stock. Asif spends more time digging deeper into how Nintendo is performing, how it has performed in the past, and what we might expect from the company in the future. He also discusses whether selling NTDOY right now is something investors should consider. There is a lot to unpack here and in order to get all of the information, it’s important you listen to the whole piece.

