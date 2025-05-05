ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 574 Kirby and the Forgotten Land continues on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough. It had been quite some time since I played the game and I’m reminded of how charming the Kirby franchise can be. During the last Kirby and the Forgotten Land episode, we made our way into the Redgar Forbidden Lands. There are a few stages left in the game and there is post-game levels but we’ll have to see if we’re going to take those on. This evening could be the final Kirby and the Forgotten Land episode but I have been wrong about ending playthroughs in the past. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 updated version so the post-game levels could be pushed into a playthrough of the new material. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough.

Kirby always has to deal with some fire!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. The schedule this week is going to be a little different than in the past. There will be a new playthrough starting up on Tuesday night like normal. There won't be an episode on Wednesday because I'll be heading up to Boston for PAX East. We'll be back on track next week so stay tuned.

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel. I was so caught up with wanting to finish Croc: Legend of the Gobbos that I didn't get to share my gaming thoughts last week. Those thoughts pertain to things I'd like to see at PAX East, which is occurring this week, to being one month away from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.