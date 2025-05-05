Stephan Tetrault Acquires GameStop Canada GameStop Canada will rebrand to EB Games Canada.

Earlier this year, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen announced his intention to sell GameStop’s operations in Canada and France. Today, a deal has been made with Canadian entrepreneur Stephan Tetrault, who is acquiring GameStop Canada and rebranding it to EB Games Canada.

Stephan Tetrault announced his acquisition of GameStop Canada in a post on LinkedIn today. In it, he talks about the decision to acquire GameStop Canada, calling it a mixture of good business and a passion for the company and industry.

This isn’t just a business move. It’s a chance to reignite the connection between fans and a brand they grew up with — blending nostalgia with innovation to create something truly special.

Source: Woodgrove

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen cited "DEI" and "wokeness" as reasons for the upcoming sale of GameStop Canada and Micromania France in a post on X earlier this year. New owner Stephan Tetrault already has experience in the collectibles business, as he’s a co-owner of MacFarlane Toys.

GameStop operates 185 stores across Canada according to Bloomberg’s report. GameStop Canada had stores operating under the EB Games name as late as 2021 before making the decision to reband them all to GameStop. Now, All of GameStop's Canadian locations will revert back to EB Games Canada.