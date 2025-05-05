New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Stephan Tetrault Acquires GameStop Canada

GameStop Canada will rebrand to EB Games Canada.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Earlier this year, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen announced his intention to sell GameStop’s operations in Canada and France. Today, a deal has been made with Canadian entrepreneur Stephan Tetrault, who is acquiring GameStop Canada and rebranding it to EB Games Canada.

Stephan Tetrault announced his acquisition of GameStop Canada in a post on LinkedIn today. In it, he talks about the decision to acquire GameStop Canada, calling it a mixture of good business and a passion for the company and industry.

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen cited "DEI" and "wokeness" as reasons for the upcoming sale of GameStop Canada and Micromania France in a post on X earlier this year. New owner Stephan Tetrault already has experience in the collectibles business, as he’s a co-owner of MacFarlane Toys.

GameStop operates 185 stores across Canada according to Bloomberg’s report. GameStop Canada had stores operating under the EB Games name as late as 2021 before making the decision to reband them all to GameStop. Now, All of GameStop's Canadian locations will revert back to EB Games Canada.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

