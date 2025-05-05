How to complete a Sortie in Warframe It's a right of passage for every young Tenno.

For the Sortie Specialist mission as part of Nora's Nightwave in Warframe, you will need to finish a Sortie mission. This can be a little confusing if you are new to the game, but I will tell you everything you need to know to get the job done.

How to complete a Sortie in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

To complete a Sortie, you will need to have played through the various story and campaign missions to the point where you have completed The War Within and be at least Mastery Rank 5. Once that is finished, you will get access to the daily Sortie in the Navigation bar at the top right of the screen, as shown above.

The Sortie changes each day at the reset time of 17:00 UTC. You will need to complete three missions that can range from Level 50 to Level 100, and all three missions must be completed before you will get your reward. You can ONLY use Warframes that are Rank 30, although players that have hit an overall Mastery Rank of 30 on their account can use a lower rank frame as long as it has been polarized at least once.

If you finish a Sortie mission with a Squad, leave the Squad, and then do another Sortie, you will NOT need to repeat the mission that you already did; you can just skip to the second or third missions as appropriate.

The three missions play out much like normal missions but will have some kind of modifier. This could be more Eximus spawns, lower energy levels, fog, additional armor or resistances for enemies, or many other things. If you are a newer player, I would usually suggest a tankier Warframe build. The most important thing is simply not dying so you can experience the mission and get used to it.

Most importantly, especially for Spy missions, you will not be able to use Ciphers to unlock doors and will need to complete any and all such locks manually. This can be a real problem in Spy missions, and general etiquette is to just stay outside of any rooms you don't know well and allow a more experienced player to finish them. If you set off alarms and fail to grab the data in time, it will autofail the mission for everyone.

Upon completion, you will receive one of the following:

Anasa Ayatan Sculpture

Riven Mod

4000 Endo

6000 Kuva

3 Day Booster Exilus Warframe Adapter

Forma

Orokin Catalyst

Orokin Reactor

Legendary Core.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.