Suspectives is the first game in The Jackbox Party Pack 11

Who's the real suspect hiding among up to eight detectives?
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Jackbox Games
1

A crime has been committed and up to eight players must band together to find the culprit. But, what happens when one of those players is the perpetrator? This is the idea behind Suspectives, the first of five titles revealed in The Jackbox Party Pack 11.

Jackbox Games unveiled Suspectives on Monday, May 5. It's described as a social deduction game for 4-8 players. Each game will begin with everyone answering a variety of survey questions. The answers provided will then be used to determine a crime that has been committed. Using those quirky survey answers, each player will look to find the criminal. However, the criminal will be one of the detectives in disguise, so if there's a player who has been assigned the role of the secret criminal, they must do their best to blend in.

Suspectives is the first of five games coming to The Jackbox Party Pack 11. After taking a break to get Naughty, the numbered Jackbox Party Packs are returning this year. A standalone version of Trivia Murder Party 3 is also in the works and is expected to begin an early access stint later this year.

Suspectives promo art for The Jackbox Party Pack 11

Source: Jackbox Games

There are no release date details for The Jackbox Party Pack 11 just yet, but expect it to be ready sometime this fall. It'll come to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices for $29.99 USD. More details on Suspectives can be found on the Jackbox Games website.

