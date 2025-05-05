Gears of War: Reloaded announced for August 2025 The Gears of War remaster supports 4K resolution and 120 FPS.

As fans await more details about Gears of War: E-Day, Xbox has announced that the first Gears of War title is receiving a remaster this summer. Gears of War: Reloaded launches on August 26, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. It’ll be an Xbox Game Pass title on day one.

Microsoft revealed Gears of War: Reloaded in a post to Xbox Wire today. Described by Xbox as a “celebration of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises,” Gears of War: Reloaded gives the original campaign and its multiplayer mode a facelift with support for 4K resolution and up to 120 frames-per-second.



Source: Xbox Game Studios

Gears of War: Reloaded will be a free upgrade for players who purchased Gears of War: Ultimate Edition before today’s announcement. It’s also notable that Gears of War: Reloaded will come to PS5 on day one, continuing Microsoft’s trend of publishing titles on the rival platform.

We’ll likely learn more about Gears of War: Reloaded at the Xbox Games Showcase this June during Summer Game Fest. Between that and Gears of War: E-Day, stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on the Gears franchise.