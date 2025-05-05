New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo is suing Genki over Switch 2 leaks

Accessory maker Genki showed mockups of the Switch 2 before its official reveal.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Genki
1

Earlier this year, as anticipation was building for the soon-to-be-revealed Switch 2, accessory manufacturer Genki turned heads when it casually revealed an alleged mockup of the upcoming Nintendo console at CES, showing off its upcoming accessories for the system. Now, Nintendo is suing Genki for trademark infringement and false advertising.

Nintendo filed its lawsuit against Genki in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on May 2, as reported by The Game Post. In the filing, Nintendo calls out Genki for publicly claiming to have received “unauthorized access” to the Switch 2 console prior to its official reveal by Nintendo. Genki went on to use official Switch branding in the promotion of its Switch 2 accessories, which Nintendo said misled consumers.

A 3D model of Genki's Switch 2 case on the console.

Source: Genki

The lawsuit also mentions Genki’s presence at CES 2025. There, the accessory maker had 3D printed mockups of the Switch 2 at its booth for attendees to see and hold. Nintendo claims that Edward Tsai, Genki’s CEO, told CES attendees that his company had access to an authentic Switch 2 console, which it used to design its accessories.

Genki released a statement on X this weekend after Nintendo filed the lawsuit. In it, the company says that it is “working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully” and that they “stand by the quality and originality of our products.”

As we await the result of the lawsuit, Genki still plans to be in attendance at PAX East this week in Boston, Massachusetts. Nintendo is set to officially release the Switch 2 next month on June 5.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola