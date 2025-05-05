Nintendo is suing Genki over Switch 2 leaks Accessory maker Genki showed mockups of the Switch 2 before its official reveal.

Earlier this year, as anticipation was building for the soon-to-be-revealed Switch 2, accessory manufacturer Genki turned heads when it casually revealed an alleged mockup of the upcoming Nintendo console at CES, showing off its upcoming accessories for the system. Now, Nintendo is suing Genki for trademark infringement and false advertising.

Nintendo filed its lawsuit against Genki in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on May 2, as reported by The Game Post. In the filing, Nintendo calls out Genki for publicly claiming to have received “unauthorized access” to the Switch 2 console prior to its official reveal by Nintendo. Genki went on to use official Switch branding in the promotion of its Switch 2 accessories, which Nintendo said misled consumers.



Source: Genki

The lawsuit also mentions Genki’s presence at CES 2025. There, the accessory maker had 3D printed mockups of the Switch 2 at its booth for attendees to see and hold. Nintendo claims that Edward Tsai, Genki’s CEO, told CES attendees that his company had access to an authentic Switch 2 console, which it used to design its accessories.

Genki released a statement on X this weekend after Nintendo filed the lawsuit. In it, the company says that it is “working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully” and that they “stand by the quality and originality of our products.”

As we await the result of the lawsuit, Genki still plans to be in attendance at PAX East this week in Boston, Massachusetts. Nintendo is set to officially release the Switch 2 next month on June 5.