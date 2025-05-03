How to get a Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 The Lightsaber is back, and it's as cool as it ever was. This time, however, Fortnite gives you a few more Force powers to enjoy.

The Lightsaber has returned to Fortnite for Chapter 6 Season 3, and it packs just as much of a punch as it ever did. If you want to take out your enemies with sizzling swipes and fancy Force powers, then now is your time to shine. Just be careful; eagle-eyed gunslingers can still make your life tough, so make sure you back it up with solid firepower.

How to get a Lightsaber in Fortnite

Source: Shacknews

The main way to get a Lightsaber in Fortnite is to keep your eyes peeled while you explore the island for symbols on your minimap. A sword with red lightning strikes means Emperor Palpatine is near and is willing to offer you a Lightsaber and some knowledge of the dark side. Keep in mind some may consider such knowledge unnatural.

If you see a blue icon, that means Rey is nearby, willing to offer you a path to the light side of the Force. Either way, you get a Lightsaber out of it after a short cutscene that sees you step through a portal. You can also get a Lightsaber if you visit Darth Vader at his hideout in the southwest corner of the map, as he will drop one.

