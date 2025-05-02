Marvel Snap's May 2025 season goes back to school with New X-Men Go back to a slightly simpler time for Marvel's mutants as Marvel Snap explores the New X-Men class.

Long-time X-Men fans will be familiar with the "New X-Men" branding, whether it represents the new mutant class or the classic tales from writer Grant Morrison. Marvel Snap is paying tribute to both of those with its next season, which welcomes in the New X-Men to Second Dinner's ongoing digital card game.

Marvel Snap's New X-Men season is led by a lesser-known mutant Esme Cuckoo, who comic readers will know as one of Emma Frost's Stepford Cuckoos who first debuted in Morrison's New X-Men run. While Esme isn't a household name, her effect is formidable. With a cost of 3, she'll create a copy of a card in your deck and set its stats to 3/4. As seen in the reveal video, that can be devastating if it hits a card like Iron Man or Gorr the God Butcher.

There's more, though! Here are the other cards coming to Marvel Snap for the New X-Men season:

(2) Surge (2) - On Reveal : Give the top card of your deck -1 Cost and +1 Power. After you play it, repeat this ability.

- : Give the top card of your deck -1 Cost and +1 Power. After you play it, repeat this ability. (3) Prodigy (4) - On Reveal : If this is in the back row, copy the text of the card in front of it.

- : If this is in the back row, copy the text of the card in front of it. (2) Elixir (3) - On Reveal : One of your cards destroyed last turn gets revived here.

- : One of your cards destroyed last turn gets revived here. (2) Xorn (3) - After ANY 3 or 4-Cost card is played here, move it to another location.



Source: Second Dinner

Two new locations will also join the Marvel Snap rotation. Pit of Exile will not allow cards with 10 or more Power to be played there while Genosha wipes out all but each player's most powerful card after Turn 5.

This will be the first full Marvel Snap season to operate with the game's newer economy system. With an update released late last week, Spotlight Caches are gone in favor of a more robust Card Shop. For those who haven't logged into the game, Spotlight Keys have been replaced with Collector Tokens to allow users to purchase specific Series Card Packs that are more likely to contain any missing card from their collection.

Marvel Snap's New X-Men season will begin on Tuesday, May 6. Be sure to watch the Marvel Snap topic page for the latest updates.