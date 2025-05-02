Weekend PC Download Deals for May 2: Golden Week, Star Wars, and LudoNarraCon

There's a lot to celebrate this weekend as far as PC deals go. Golden Week is still going down with more publishers added to the pile over on Steam. Plus, Steam is also getting down in the trenches with the Steam Wargames Fest. And, of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that it's Star Wars Day across several storefronts, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. Finally, let's talk about LudoNarraCon!
LudoNarraCon has become a fun annual sale in Steam circles, celebrating the best in narrative-based gaming. If you're into good storytelling or telling your own stories, this is the sale for you. This year's LudoNarraCon Sale features a first-time discount on Wanderstop, as well as fresh discounts on games like Afterlove EP and The Crush House. Crack open a new story and let your imagination run free.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Spring Sale
- World of Warcraft: The War Within - $29.99 (40% off)
- Avowed - $55.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Spring Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Super Space Club - FREE until 5/8
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show - (Must claim before 5/8)
- Fashion Police Squad - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Gloomhaven - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/18)
- Troublemaker - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/25)
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's May the 4th Sale.
- Hell Let Loose Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $9.69 (80% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Bethesda Bundle and select between The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within 2, Rage 2, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Dishonored 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Rage, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Quake 4. Get 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $15. These activate on Steam.
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $13.74 (73% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.06 (27% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.89 (71% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.89 (71% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $11.59 (71% off)
Gamebillet
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Steam] - $39.79 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.95 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $28.95 (42% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.59 (67% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $38.19 (55% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.89 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $13.57 (66% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $6.69 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass [Steam] - $27.00 (73% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection [Steam] - $24.16 (31% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $25.76 (63% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $14.18 (68% off)
GamesPlanet
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $46.99 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $33.49 (52% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $32.99 (53% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 [Steam] - $18.99 (68% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.49 (52% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $15.75 (74% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $20.33 (66% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $15.49 (56% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.49 (63% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $14.49 (71% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- God's Trigger - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/14)
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Berserk Boy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- The Last Spell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Thief Gold - (Must claim before 5/28)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - (Must claim before 6/4)
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/30)
- Wild Country - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- May the 4th
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $16.49 (45% off)
- Star Wars Force Bundle - $9.24 (82% off)
- Star Wars Pilots Bundle - $9.93 (82% off)
- Star Wars RPG Bundle - $4.25 (79% off)
- Star Wars Strategy Bundle - $5.20 (80% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $1.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Celebrate the classic Star Wars games with GOG.com! Check out everything featured in the GOG.com May the 4th Sale.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 (80% off)
- DOOM - $3.99 (80% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Blade Runner - $6.49 (35% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAY15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Golden Week
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition [Steam] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $44.09 (37% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $33.74 (33% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.49 (36% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Golden Week Sale.
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $13.20 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $13.05 (78% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $8.62 (88% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $7.26 (71% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $8.60 (57% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000xRESIST, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $3 or more to get X-COM: UFO Defense, X-COM: Terror From the Deep, X-COM: Apocalypse, X-COM: Interceptor, and X-COM: Enforcer. Pay $7 or more to also receive XCOM: Enemy Unknown (w/Slingshot Pack), XCOM: Enemy Within, and The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. Pay $10 or more to also receive XCOM 2 (w/War of the Chosen expansion, Anarchy's Children, Resistance Warrior Pack, Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift, and Tactical Legacy Pack DLCs) and XCOM: Chimera Squad. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Doom 64 and Doom 3. Pay $12 or more to also receive Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Doom + Doom 2, and DOOM. Pay $28 or more to also receive Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus and DOOM Eternal (w/Year One Pass). These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition, Frostpunk, PlateUp!, and Transport Fever. Pay $13 or more to also receive Farm Manager 2021 (w/Agrotourism DLC), Espresso Tycoon, and Mad Games Tycoon 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Isle of Sky, Agricola: All Creatures Big & Small, Splendor (w/The Trading Posts, The Strongholds, and The Cities DLC packs), Innchanted, Amberial Dreams, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, and Blood Rage Digital Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive three Blood Rage DLC packs, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition (w/two DLC packs), Caracassonne: Tiles & Tactics (w/five DLC packs), Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace, and Terraforming Mars (w/three DLC packs). Pay $20 or more to also receive Survival Fountain of Youth (w/two DLC packs). These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Gato Roboto and Monster Sanctuary. Pay $10 or more to also receive Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Islets, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens. Pay $14 or more to also receive BioGun, Berserk Boy, and GRIME. These activate on Steam.
- Stimulating Simulators
- Satisfactory [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Triangle Strategy [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light [Steam] - $2.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Stimulating Simulators Sale.
Ubisoft
Use the coupon code LEGEND to get $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Legendary Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.10 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $21.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- Steam Wargames Fest
- Dynasty Warriors Origins - $55.99 (20% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Arma Reforger - $28.03 (27% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $35.99 (40% off)
- Last Train Home - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Wargames Fest.
- Star Wars Day 2025
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $16.49 (45% off)
- Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $26.25 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $11.59 (56% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $7.48 (81% off)
- Star Wars Classic Collection - $20.20 (63% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Star Wars Day Sale.
- LudoNarraCon 2025
- Wanderstop - $19.99 (20% off)
- Afterlove EP - $15.99 (20% off)
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Crush House - $6.79 (60% off)
- Until Then - $11.99 (40% off)
- 1000xRESIST - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sorry We're Closed - $19.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Indika - $16.24 (35% off)
- Venba - $5.99 (60% off)
- Haven - $9.99 (60% off)
- Sable - $8.74 (65% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam LudoNarraCon 2025 Sale.
- Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Avowed - $55.99 (20% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ara: History Untold - $38.99 (35% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2025 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale.
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $32.49 (35% off)
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension - $37.49 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - $59.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $29.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken - $20.99 (70% off)
- Live A Live - $19.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.36 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Golden Week Sale.
- Sega Golden Week Sale
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - $47.99 (20% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio + Persona 5 Royal - $69.54 (28% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $34.99 (30% off)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. - $13.99 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Golden Week Sale.
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Complete Pack - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Golden Week Sale.
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts Publisher Sale.
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- V Rising - $17.49 (50% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- SpellRogue - $13.99 (30% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $17.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 2: Golden Week, Star Wars, and LudoNarraCon