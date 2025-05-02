Junker Queen build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to make sure the Junker Queen keeps her crown in Stadium.

A good Overwatch 2 Stadium Junker Queen build has multiple possibilities, from buffing her ultimate and Wound abilities to making her speedier and more difficult to target than ever. She's one of the most flexible tanks, though a few specific powers and items help improve her role performance compared to others.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Junker Queen build guide lists those powers and items, with an explainer about why they're top choices.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Junker Queen

Most of Junker Queen's powers are viable, but we landed on a build that increases her Wound-causing potential and overall damage output. Being able to use Carnage more than once in a short span makes up for the accompanying reduced cooldown reduction, and Blade Parade makes Junker Queen's knife throw much more useful. Reckoner's Roar is excellent if you're mostly keeping Junker Queen in the middle of a fight, and a few of her best items make it even more versatile. If you're comfortable landing critical hits with Junker Queen, you may want to swap Merciless Magnetism for Twist the Knife, since the latter will let Junker Queen keep Wound active for longer.

Chop Chop – Carnage gains an additional charge, but the cooldown reduction per hit is reduced to one second

– Carnage gains an additional charge, but the cooldown reduction per hit is reduced to one second Blade Parade – Holding the Jagged Blade button increases its damage up to 35 percent and causing it to knock enemies back

– Holding the Jagged Blade button increases its damage up to 35 percent and causing it to knock enemies back Reckoner's Roar – Using Commanding Shout wounds enemies within 10 meters for 30 damage over three seconds

– Using Commanding Shout wounds enemies within 10 meters for 30 damage over three seconds Merciless Magnetism – Using Commanding Shout causes your Jagged Blade to home in on a target

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Junker Queen

Junker Queen's unique items have some exceptional utility, though a few are more conditional than others, like Rebellious Spirit only activating if an opponent cleanses their Wound status. Without Ana or Kiriko on the enemy team, that likely won't happen. Our item selection is based on general usage, though naturally, you should experiment depending on your style and situation to see what works best for you. Bigger Magnet's extra pull is negated by Blade Parade's knockback, but the extra ability power is worth it. That, and it keeps your opponent off-balance. Thick Skull keeps the Queen safe during her most vulnerable attacks, and Slicing Spree and Bloodhoun Mask combined with Reckoner's Roar means she'll frequently have those attack and move speed buffs.

Aside from that, we mainly focused on buffing her ability and weapon power.

Bigger Magnet – +10 percent ability power. Jagged Blade's pull distance increases by 35 percent

– +10 percent ability power. Jagged Blade's pull distance increases by 35 percent Slicing Spree – +10 percent move speed. While within 12 meters of an enemy suffering from Wound, gain an additional 10 percent move speed and five percent attack speed

– +10 percent move speed. While within 12 meters of an enemy suffering from Wound, gain an additional 10 percent move speed and five percent attack speed Talon Modification Module – +15 percent weapon power

– +15 percent weapon power Nano Cola – +20 percent ability power

– +20 percent ability power Thick Skull – +50 armor. While casting Carnage or Rampage, gain 50 percent damage reduction

– +50 armor. While casting Carnage or Rampage, gain 50 percent damage reduction Bloodhound Mask – +15 percent weapon power. Gain an additional five percent weapon power for every enemy within 12 meters with Wound

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Junker Queen

Like with most damage dealers, Junker Queen's initial items should improve her offensive capabilities.

Compensator – +five percent weapon power

– +five percent weapon power Power Playbook – +10 percent ability power

– +10 percent ability power Shady Spectacles – +10 percent ability lifesteal

