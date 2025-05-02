Reaper build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to get Reaper going strong in Stadium mode.

A strong Overwatch 2 Stadium Reaper build makes one of the game's most powerful heroes even more dangerous and useful. Aside from powers that increase his attack potency, Reaper gets a few support abilities that help keep himself going and even make it easier for allies to take down difficult opponents.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Reaper build guide lists his most useful powers and the items that work best with them.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Reaper

Reaper gets a wide range of powers that do more than just buff his shotguns. Death Step creates a bit of chaos by letting him use his ultimate for a second after reappearing, which is a smart strategy for surprising nearby opponents and eliminating weaker ones. They have a lower chance of escaping combined with Ghosting's movement speed reduction. If you're not struggling to keep Reaper healthy, consider getting Ghosting before Wraith Renewal. Revolving Ruin bumps up Reaper's attack speed, which makes it easier to defeat opponents before they retreat. Like with Ghosted, you may want to choose Revolving Ruin earlier. It gives Reaper a better chance at weakening or defeating high-health targets, such as Zarya or Reinhardt.

Death Step – After using Shadow Step, cast Death Blossom for 1.5 seconds with 50 percent reduced damage

– After using Shadow Step, cast Death Blossom for 1.5 seconds with 50 percent reduced damage Wraith Renewal – While in Wraith Form, restore 10 percent of your life every second. The effect doubles when you're below 50 percent health

– While in Wraith Form, restore 10 percent of your life every second. The effect doubles when you're below 50 percent health Ghosted – While in Wraith Form, passing through enemies slows their move and attack speed by 30 percent for three seconds

– While in Wraith Form, passing through enemies slows their move and attack speed by 30 percent for three seconds Revolving Ruin – Close-range Hellfire Shotgun hits grant five percent attack speed for one second, and the effect can stack up to eight times

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Reaper

Most of Reaper's unique items are conditional. Neverfrost, for example, negates slow effects, but if you're not playing against Mei, then it doesn't matter as much. Likewise, all the Death Blossom items are helpful – when you're using Death Blossom. They don't do much to help Reaper when his ultimate isn't active. We've opted mostly for standard Rare-grade items to increase his weapon power, but if you're a skilled Reaper player who can fill his ultimate meter frequently, you may want to use some of his Death Blossom items instead.

Spectral Slugs – +five percent attack speed and +25 percent magazine size. Using Shadow Step restored 100 percent of your ammo

– +five percent attack speed and +25 percent magazine size. Using Shadow Step restored 100 percent of your ammo Nightcreeper – +10 percent move speed and +30 percent Shadow Step casting speed. Using Wraith Form reduces Shadow Step's cooldown by two seconds

– +10 percent move speed and +30 percent Shadow Step casting speed. Using Wraith Form reduces Shadow Step's cooldown by two seconds Technoleech – +five percent weapon power and +10 percent weapon lifesteal

– +five percent weapon power and +10 percent weapon lifesteal Talon Modification Module – +15 percent weapon power

– +15 percent weapon power El-sa'ka Suppressor – +10 percent weapon power. Critical hits apply 30 percent healing reduction for two seconds

– +10 percent weapon power. Critical hits apply 30 percent healing reduction for two seconds Icy Coolant – +10 percent weapon power and +five percent cooldown reduction

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Reaper

Boosting Reaper's weapon power and attack speed is your best bet for the first round or two.

Compensator – +five percent weapon power

– +five percent weapon power Weapon Grease – +five percent attack speed

– +five percent attack speed Ammo Reserves – +20 perecnt max ammo

