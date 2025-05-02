Lucio build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to get the most out of Lucio in Stadium.

The best Overwatch 2 Stadium Lucio build turns this seemingly unassuming healer into the best way to keep your team alive. Lucio's healing output seems like it can't keep up with the likes of Moira or Mercy, but he has a few powers that let him bring nearby allies back from the brink in just a couple of seconds.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Lucio build explains what those powers are and which items help make them even stronger.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Lucio

Lucio has some exceptionally powerful healing abilities – hence the high win rate for Lucio teams in Stadium's first week – including one that rewards you for playing Lucio more aggressively. Crowdplease is still potent, even after Blizzard's minor nerf, and combined with Mixtape, Lucio can speed into an area where allies are struggling, switch Crossfade, use Soundwave, and restore most of their health quickly. Sonic Boom keeps his healing boost going while he's dealing damage, and you can slot Reverb in for a second boost if you need it. If not, you could use Fast Forward, which raises Lucio's damage – and healing, thanks to Sonic Boom – when his movement speed is above 50 percent.

Crowdpleaser – After using Soundwave, heal all allies in Crossfade's zone of effect for 150 percent of Crossfade's healing. This works even if Crossfade is in movement speed mode

– After using Soundwave, heal all allies in Crossfade's zone of effect for 150 percent of Crossfade's healing. This works even if Crossfade is in movement speed mode Mixtape – When switching to Healing Boost, Crossfade heals for 10 percent of normal healing for every one second Speed Boost was active

– When switching to Healing Boost, Crossfade heals for 10 percent of normal healing for every one second Speed Boost was active Sonic Boom – Sonic Amplifier damage heals allies in Crossfade equal to 20 percent of the damage dealt

– Sonic Amplifier damage heals allies in Crossfade equal to 20 percent of the damage dealt Reverb – Gain one extra charge of Soundwave

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Lucio

We've compiled a mix of weapon power- and ability power-boosting items for this build. Lucio's Crossfade counts as an ability, so increasing its power raises how much healing it puts out. Weapon power is less important if you don't use Sonic Boom, though since we included it, more weapon power translates to higher damage and additional healing.

#1 Single – +10 percent ability power. When allies leave Crossfade's area, its effect lingers for two seconds

– +10 percent ability power. When allies leave Crossfade's area, its effect lingers for two seconds Riff Repeater – +15 percent attack speed. Sonic Amplifier projectiles ricochet off walls three times

– +15 percent attack speed. Sonic Amplifier projectiles ricochet off walls three times Advanced Nanobiotics – +five percent weapon power. After healing an ally, gain 10 percent attack speed for three seconds

– +five percent weapon power. After healing an ally, gain 10 percent attack speed for three seconds Stockpile – +five percent attack speed and +25 percent magazine size

– +five percent attack speed and +25 percent magazine size Nano Cola – +20 percent ability power

– +20 percent ability power All-Out Auditiva – +20 percent ability power and +33 percent Amp It Up duration

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Lucio

Lucio doesn't need weapon power unless you start with Sonic Boom, so focus on his survivability and ability power instead.

Power Playbook – +10 percent ability power

– +10 percent ability power Field Rations – Restore eight life every second while on the objective

– Restore eight life every second while on the objective Winning Attitude – +25 health. When you die, gain 15 percent ultimate charge

