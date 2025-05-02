New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Back on the block in Schedule 1

No more half measures, we're taking our business to the next level.
We officially broke bad in our inaugural Schedule 1 stream last month, so we’re teaming back up to bring the people what they need. Join Asif and Donovan as they once again channel their inner Walt and Jesse for a special ShackStream!

Our Schedule 1 stream is going down today at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. You can find us over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Come hang and chat on this Friday afternoon while we carefully whip up some of that blue stuff.

We appreciate you supporting the stream! Sound off in the chat and consider subscribing if you want to see more streams like this.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

