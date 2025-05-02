Weekend Console Download Deals for May 2: Star Wars Day Sale

It's that time of year to celebrate all things Star Wars. May the 4th falls on a Sunday this year, so why not pick up a Star Wars game today? All three of the major console makers are throwing Star Wars sales. Look for games like Star Wars Outlaws on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster on Switch, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series on your PSVR headset, and more.
Elsewhere, PlayStation has a first-time discount on Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Xbox is offering the best from Activision Blizzard. Finally, it's Golden Week, so check out the best titles from Japan across Xbox and Switch.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - $47.99 (20% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $26.24 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars PS4 Mega Bundle - $10.49 (65% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Big Games, Big Deals
- MLB The Show 25 - $49.69 (29% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $48.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $38.49 (45% off)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins - $55.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $29.69 (67% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Visions of Mana - $38.99 (35% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $26.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $7.49 (50% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big Games, Big Deals Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition - $71.49 (35% off)
- Flock - $13.99 (30% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Activision Blizzard Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Activision Blizzard Sale.
- Celebrate Star Wars
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $16.49 (45% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $26.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $13.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Celebrate Star Wars Sale.
- Golden Week Sale
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Deluxe Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus - $69.99 (30% off)
- Visions of Mana - $38.99 (35% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Golden Week Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- MLB The Show 25 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Chocobo GP - $19.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Collection of Mana - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension - $37.49 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $6.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata The End of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $23.99 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $11.99 (40% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $12.49 (50% off)
- Star Ocean The Second Story R - $29.99 (40% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $19.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards Trilogy - $24.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $9.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $34.99 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (Classic) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $9.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Aspyr's May the 4th 2025 Sale
- Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles - $14.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 5/6)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 5/6)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Pinball - $10.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $5.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $5.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $7.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $5.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $5.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $26.25 (25% off)
- Atari Studios Publisher Sale
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Edition Digital Expanded Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Breakout Beyond - $11.99 (20% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe - $19.99 (50% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic - $18.74 (25% off)
- Yars Rising - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - $24.49 (30% off)
- I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream - $7.99 (20% off)
- Killing Time: Resurrected - $16.24 (35% off)
- PowerSlave Exhumed - $6.99 (65% off)
- Shadow Man Remastered - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Turok Trilogy Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Bread & Fred - $8.99 (40% off)
- Surgeon Simulator CPR - $2.59 (80% off)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service - $2.99 (80% off)
- Atari Flashback Classics - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tempest 4000 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- PO'ed Definitive Edition - $10.99 (45% off)
- Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Strife Veteran Edition - $2.99 (70% off)
- Akka Arrh - $5.99 (70% off)
- Asteroids Recharged - $3.49 (65% off)
- Centipede Recharged - $3.49 (65% off)
- NeoSprint - $14.99 (40% off)
- Bubsy: Paws on Fire! - $4.99 (80% off)
- Lunar Lander Beyond - $16.49 (45% off)
- qomp2 - $10.99 (45% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- 30XX - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $9.69 (80% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $3.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 2: Star Wars Day Sale