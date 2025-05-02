Where to find an X-wing in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 You have been challenged by Poe Dameron himself to fly an X-wing. Better not disappoint him.

For some of the challenges in the new season of Fortnite, Galactic Battle, you will need to get your hands on an X-wing. The Resistance fighters can be found on the map, but you'll want to know exactly where to look in order to speed things along.

To find an X-wing, make your way down to the Outpost Enclave in the southern part of the map. There, beside a large amphitheater in the ground, you will find an X-wing waiting for you on a launch pad. Interact with it to jump inside, and it will automatically start hovering for you.

They are fun to fly but are surprisingly slow and a little fragile, so don't go too low, or other players will delight in shooting you down. When close to the ground, you can land by hitting the Q button on the mouse and keyboard or RB/R1 on a controller. This will allow you to jump out and explore, although someone else might just steal your ride.

Keep in mind, that your fighter's health can drop to zero, and as long as you can get out of the line of fire and give it time, it will recharge again. You can also bail out, as long as you think you'll survive the fall.

