EVE Vanguard gets a public event in September & early access in summer 2026 At EVE Fanfest 2025, CCP Games announced longterm plans for EVE Vanguard's future playtesting and early access launch.

During EVE Fanfest 2025, we got a good look at a wealth of new content coming to the EVE universe, and one of the big reveals was for CCP’s ambitious MMO shooter built parallel to EVE Online, EVE Vanguard. Vanguard has been in development for quite some time with limited playtesting. CCP has set a date for the next testing event, but more than that, the devs have set an early access target window.

CCP Games announced the details of EVE Vanguard’s next playtesting and early access launch window during the events of EVE Fanfest 2025. The next big playtest event for EVE Vanguard will come on September 16, 2025. It will be a public access event, allowing players to dip their toes in and get a taste of what Vanguard offers. Then, in summer 2026, CCP Games intends to launch EVE Vanguard into Steam Early Access.

Source: CCP Games

CCP Games first revealed EVE Vanguard at EVE Fanfest 2023, and has been preparing the game since. There have been several playtests and roadmaps along the way, with Steam Early Access planned quite a while back. However, Fanfest 2025 marked a proper early access window for the experience. Up to this point, playtesting events have kept early builds of the game in front of EVE’s invested player community, but with the move to Steam next year, it will be interesting to see how the gaming community at large responds.

As we set eyes on the next event in September, and the Early Access launch in 2026, stay tuned for more EVE Vanguard updates and coverage right here at Shacknews.