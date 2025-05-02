New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GTA 6 delayed to May 26, 2026

Rockstar Games announced the delay of the highly anticipated GTA 6 on their social media platforms.
Asif Khan
2

GTA 6 delayed to May 26. 2026. Rockstar Games made the announcement via a blog post and social media platforms.

Here's a transcript of the announcement

Grand Theft Auto VI is Now Coming May 26, 2026

Hi everyone,

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026.

We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.

Sincerely,
Rockstar Games

15 minute bar chart of Take Two Interactive's stock.

Shares of Take-Two (TTWO) are down more than 10% in premarket trading.

Developing...

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com.

    May 2, 2025 5:05 AM

      May 2, 2025 5:55 AM

      Huh, I was just weighing the pros and cons of buying a PS5 (so I can play GTA VI) OR buying a new PC (and thus waiting for to play GTA VI when it comes out on PC... eventually).

      Can't do both, and it's a tough choice! I will need a new PC for work... but... but... also... GTA!!!

      Yeah, not shocking. That fall 2025 release window always felt like an extremely long shot. Cool that there's an actual date on it now. We're about to see a shit ton of games announced for Fall 2025!

