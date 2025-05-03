Shack Chat: Which video game character would you like to see 100 people fight?

Gorillas are so last month. This month we’re interested to hear what video game character could take on 100 people in a fight. Who would win? Who would you just like to see make the attempt? Let’s take a look inside the minds of the Shack staff and then we’ll turn it over to you.

Question: Which video game character would you like to see 100 people fight?

Sephiroth - Ozzie Mejia, Show Me Your Strength

There are a lot of characters that can fit in this category. There are giant beasts, towering monsters, magical creatures, and a slew of others that would prove overwhelming for even 100 hardened warriors. So why did I pick Sephiroth?

Well, watch the video above. Look at how quickly Sephiroth cuts through Sora. That's your answer. Sephiroth vs. 100? That's just Tuesday for him.

Bewear - TJ Denzer, Fan of fighting bears



Source: The Pokemon Company

Bewear is a Pokémon, but not just any Pokémon. It’s a bear with a penchant for hugs and enough grip strength to crush a boulder to pieces, making it famously one of the most dangerous critters in the Alola region. Now, I don’t know if it could hug 100 grown people in efficient manner, but I do know its PokéDex entry says many trainers have left the world after their spines were crushed by it. If it can do that to someone it likes, I bet it’s bad news for people that annoy it. Don’t mess with a huggy bear.

Kratos - Bill Lavoy, Shackmaps Overlord

I'm going to play this one kind of safe and go with Kratos. Kratos fights loads of enemies at the same time frequently, so 100 people at once would just be a normal day for the God of War. Perhaps a tiny bit more chaotic than normal, but nothing that he can't handle. In fact, I wouldn't be shocked if he's already fought 100 people at the same time. Maybe I'm not expressing interest so much as recalling history?

Doom Slayer - Sam Chandler, Rip & Tear

I’m approaching this from the angle of picking a character that must be capable of defeating 100 people, and for that job, there is no better option than Doom Slayer. He would have no trouble annihilating 100 people. He could do it so incredibly quickly that it’d make your head spin. However, the question is whether or not he would feel some sort of moral dilemma with the need to fight them and presumably kill them.

Does he fight demons in Hell to save humanity or because he enjoys the fight? If humanity was no more, I think he would still be fighting demons. Perhaps the joy comes from the thrill of combat and the knowledge that you’re taking down an inherent evil. So perhaps he would take umbrage with the task of slaying 100 people.

It’s quite the quandary.

Akuma - Dennis White Jr., Raging Demon Time

Well it’s almost the 1 year anniversary of when this iconic Street Fighter character joined the SF6 roster so I figured he’d be a great choice for this Shack Chat too. I’d have a good time watching Akuma hitting the Raging Demon on the first 20 folks taking him on. With Akuma’s move set, it would be light work for him to take out 100 people even if they are armed. Good look surviving those Hadoukens and when the Tatsumakis starts making people twirl in the air in their last moments, I think the panic will start to take over for the remaining combatants. Demon Time would be in full effect with plenty of those 100 men dumb enough to take him on.

Lucario - Donovan Erskine, Pokemon Champion



Source: Nintendo

Lucario is one of the most iconic Pokemon to not originate from the original Red and Blue (shoutout to Gen 4). While it stands at a short 3 feet and 11 inches tall, this Fighting/Steel hybrid is a force to be reckoned with. If you’ve played a Pokemon game or one of the last few Super Smash Bros. titles in the past decade and a half, you might’ve witnessed an Aura Sphere, Bone Rush, or Close Combat. Lucario would beat the hell out of most human beings, but it’d be absolutely hilarious to watch 100 dudes try to take it on at once.

Super Mario - Steve Tyminski, It always comes back to Mario!



Source: Nintendo

I would love to see Super Mario fight 100 people. Some people might tell you that they could take Mario in a fight. They might tell you that he’s short and he has a few more pounds as compared to the average hero. These people would be dead wrong. No one said that this choice couldn’t use power-ups and weapons from their game to beat up some people. Mario would be able to have the Fire Flower, Frog Suit, Hammer Brothers Suit and all kinds of other advantages. The one power-up that would give him a huge advantage is the Mega Mushroom. Mario would become gigantic and be able to crush the people who stand in his way. One of gaming’s heavy hitters should be able to win a fight, no matter how much the odds are stacked against him. Mario is my choice to take on and beat 100 people.

Donkey Kong - Asif Khan, has played the Nintendo Switch 2

Banana.

Some of these characters have a good chance of winning this fight. Not sure if all of them would walk away 100 percent unscathed (physically or mentally), though. Which video game character would you like to see brawl with 100 people?