How to fly a TIE Fighter in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Yes, you can fly a TIE Fighter around the map in Fortnite and terrorize your foes.

You can fly a TIE Fighter in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, making it the best season in the history of the game. If you'd like to do this, it is a little risky, but this is where you can go to do it, keep your eyes peeled as it is bound to be a busy part of the map.

Source: Shacknews

The first thing you need to do is make your way to the intersection of the road between Flooded Frogs and Magic Mosses. You can see it marked with an arrow on the map above. There, you will find a downed TIE Fighter, but you can't just jump into it and start flying. You will need to do the following steps.



Source: Shacknews

First, there are two panels that you need to interact with. They will pop up on your HUD when you are close to them. One can be found directly in the center of the area near the large stack of crates in the middle of the road. The other is just ahead of it, near the large rocks.

Source: Shacknews

Once that is done, you will get a message on the screen telling you to gather fuel and then fix the TIE Fighter. There are three fuel tanks nearby, all of them large plastic tanks lying on their side. They will be easy to spot so run up and interact with them to gather them up. Once that is done, go to the ship itself and interact with it. This might take a moment, so be careful of enemy players.

When that is done, interact with the ship to jump inside, and you are free to fly it around, shooting the blasters at any players you might see.

