All character and NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 A new season means new NPCs to find on the map in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is here, which means all new NPCs can be found on the map. For the Galatic Battle Season, there are five to start with, and three more are definitely on the way, but we suspect that more will be added to the island as the "mini-season" progresses. As always, they play different roles, with some being vendors while others will be important for quests.

The NPCs can be found in the following locations:

Vengeance Jones - can be found north of the Resistance Base.

Shadow Blade Hope - can also be found north of the Resistance Base, right beside Vengeance Jones.

Poe Dameron - can be found near the Millennium Falcon at the Resistance Base.

Wookie Team Leader - can be found at Masked Meadows near the large pond in the center.

General Grievous - can be found on top of a hill to the southwest of Seaport City and very near the multi-colored fields.

We are not sure when the next NPCs will arrive in the game, but it is likely tied to the new alignment system where players decide if they wish to go to the light or dark side of the Force.

