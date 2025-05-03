Should you Embrace the Light or Turn to the Dark in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 It's time to pick your destiny and choose the Force in Fortnite, but which side will you go to?

Star Wars has arrived in Fortnite for Chapter 6 Season 3, Galatic Battle. That means both the good and evil sides of the Force are trying to exert their influence over the island. You have a choice to make for your alignment; you can either embrace the light or turn to the dark, but which should you do?

Both sides of the Force will have their own quests that you can complete in Fortnite. Doing so will align you with either the light or the dark sides, but what does that actually mean? This is a little complicated, so bear with me.

These minor quests, which are worth 3000 XP each, will all be counted up as you complete them, and when you have finished 10 of them, that will set your alignment for the week. It does seem to reset every Friday, so keep that in mind. When you become fully aligned for the week, you will receive 10000 XP.

As the community works through the different alignments together, there will be various perks unlocked. The best thing to do is just look at the next perks up for grabs, decide which ones are most useful to you, and then work toward them. The community may not agree, but that's just the way things go sometimes.

Some folks in the community also feel that how the community alignment goes over time might impact the end-of-season event, but Epic Games has given no information or indication that this is the case. As such, do whatever you feel will be the most fun.

