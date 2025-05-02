How to defeat Darth Vader or Captain Phasma - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 The Empire has arrived in Fortnite, and it's up to you to take on their most powerful threats.

With the arrival of the Empire in Fortnite, it's time to pick sides. If you want to embrace the light, throwing in your lot with the series' most iconic heroes like Luke Skywalker and Master Yoda, then you will need to take on the might of Darth Vader or Captain Phasma, but it won't be easy.

How to defeat Darth Vader or Captain Phasma in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Source: Shacknews

To take on these villains, you will need to make your way to two different areas of the map. Thankfully, you need only take on one for the challenge.

Darth Vader can be found at Vader Samurai's Solitude in the southwest corner of the map, just past Canyon Crossing.

Captain Phasma can be found at the First Order Base, which is located in the northeast corner of the map, just past Pumped Power.

Vader is tough because he has a lot of health and a bunch of Stormtroopers at his base with him, but if you keep your distance, you will be safe enough. Be aware that he can throw that Lightsaber at you, and it hurts a lot if it hits.

Phasma is pretty much the opposite. You will want a lot of shields, as she hits hard from range, especially with her explosive attacks. It shouldn't be all that hard to get her out of there, however, just be on the lookout for other players looking to snipe you after your fight is over.

