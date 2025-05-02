EVE Online: Legion content expansion announced for May 2025 The expansion will bring new ships, a player-created job system, improved corporate logo color customization, and more.

The events of EVE Fanfest 2025 brought with it a wealth of new reveals for the EVE gaming universe, and, of course, EVE Online was at the center of it. The next content expansion, Legion, was announced. We’re getting new ships, a Freelance Jobs system for player-created missions, an expanded corporate logo customization color wheel, and much more. We also learned that it’s coming in May 2025.

CCP Games announced the details of the EVE Online: Legion content expansion during EVE FanFest 2025. Legion will release on May 27, 2025, and with it will all sorts of additions, balances, and upgrades to EVE. One of the marquee features is a new Freelance Jobs system that will allow groups to create missions for other players, meaning plenty of opportunity to set objectives and rewards for intrepid capsuleers. An improvement to corporate logo design is also a highlight, expanding player options with a color wheel instead of the limited colors available before. There will also be a hex code system to share colors and designs easily.

For those looking for the next new warships in EVE, CCP revealed the Triglavian Barbaroga Maurer and the Angel Cartel Sarathiel dreadnaught, as described in detail below:

The Babaroga, a cutting-edge Triglavian Tech II marauder, channels devastating entropic disintegrators and activates a bastion module that delivers game-changing subcapital DPS: perfect for those who dominate through precision and power. Meanwhile, the Sarathiel, a fierce and agile Angel Cartel dreadnought, rains down long-range capital-class destruction with massive bonuses to projectile damage and fall-off. The only dreadnought capable of using a Capital Micro Jump Drive in siege mode, the Sarathiel is a true terror in fast-moving frontline warfare.

Finally, balancing and upgrades are coming to various ships, the Sovereignty system is being improved and expanded, the map system UI is being cleaned up for better clarity, and more. With the release date set for May 27, stay tuned for more details.