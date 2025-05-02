New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EVE Online: Legion content expansion announced for May 2025

The expansion will bring new ships, a player-created job system, improved corporate logo color customization, and more.
TJ Denzer
Image via CCP Games
1

The events of EVE Fanfest 2025 brought with it a wealth of new reveals for the EVE gaming universe, and, of course, EVE Online was at the center of it. The next content expansion, Legion, was announced. We’re getting new ships, a Freelance Jobs system for player-created missions, an expanded corporate logo customization color wheel, and much more. We also learned that it’s coming in May 2025.

CCP Games announced the details of the EVE Online: Legion content expansion during EVE FanFest 2025. Legion will release on May 27, 2025, and with it will all sorts of additions, balances, and upgrades to EVE. One of the marquee features is a new Freelance Jobs system that will allow groups to create missions for other players, meaning plenty of opportunity to set objectives and rewards for intrepid capsuleers. An improvement to corporate logo design is also a highlight, expanding player options with a color wheel instead of the limited colors available before. There will also be a hex code system to share colors and designs easily.

For those looking for the next new warships in EVE, CCP revealed the Triglavian Barbaroga Maurer and the Angel Cartel Sarathiel dreadnaught, as described in detail below:

Finally, balancing and upgrades are coming to various ships, the Sovereignty system is being improved and expanded, the map system UI is being cleaned up for better clarity, and more. With the release date set for May 27, stay tuned for more details.on the EVE Online topic, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

