Evening Reading - May 1, 2025

Happy birthday, Joe Hendry!

Happy Birthday to TNA World Champion @joehendry!



🎂 pic.twitter.com/dRCnF5qQzL — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 1, 2025

Shacknews believes in you, Joe!

WWE releases dialogue between Joe Hendry and Randy Orton at Wrestlemania



“That means a lot to me man”



- Randy Orton 🐐 pic.twitter.com/EaYBGV72Ya — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 25, 2025

MAGA RAN? IN THIS ECONOMY?

Ok I know typos happen but this is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/frYbm9SPC4 — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) April 30, 2025

That's a very unfortunate typo, let's watch Mega Ran's latest music video as a palate cleanser.

We could all use some free-floating hostility right about now

George Carlin was truly one of one and ahead of his time.

The ocean is soup?

Soup is good food.

Emo prank

" I bind that in the name of Jesus"😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mIAFgLCZXe — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) April 28, 2025

Their poor mom.

Chester seems like a jerk

Is this a bird? Nah it’s the CEO of the house 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IxPbuTl5jA — Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Boldyboy1975) April 29, 2025

Bird bullying.

Mega Man Modulin Music

Mega Man Music on Homemade Modulin! pic.twitter.com/FwD8Ow8lMk — Wintergatan (@wintergatan) May 1, 2025

Very dope.

This video is still extra cringy

It’s been years and I still can’t comprehend what the energy is in this interview.



pic.twitter.com/Dy3oxWWKDJ — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) May 1, 2025

Definitely up there for one of the worst interviews I have ever seen.

