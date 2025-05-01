New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 1, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy birthday, Joe Hendry!

Shacknews believes in you, Joe!

MAGA RAN? IN THIS ECONOMY?

That's a very unfortunate typo, let's watch Mega Ran's latest music video as a palate cleanser.

We could all use some free-floating hostility right about now

George Carlin was truly one of one and ahead of his time.

The ocean is soup?

Soup is good food.

Emo prank

Their poor mom.

Chester seems like a jerk

Bird bullying.

Mega Man Modulin Music

Very dope.

This video is still extra cringy

Definitely up there for one of the worst interviews I have ever seen.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 1, 2025. Please consider supporting our broader Shacknews efforts by trying out the new interactive map website Shackmaps.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

