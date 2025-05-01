Evening Reading - May 1, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Microsoft is raising prices on Xbox consoles, accessories & games
- Apple (AAPL) Q2 FY25 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Amazon (AMZN) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Reddit (RDDT) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Apple (AAPL) adds $100 billion to its share buyback program and ups dividend payout again
- Tim Cook says Apple (AAPL) is already sourcing iPhones for U.S. sale from India and Vietnam
- Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 1 hotfix
- Fortnite mobile to return to US iOS App Store next week
- Microsoft (MSFT) paid out $9.7 billion in share buybacks and dividends to investors during Q3 FY25
- Zuckerberg says Ray-Ban Meta glasses sales have increased 300%
Mario Dancing x "Here Comes The Hotstepper" #NintendoSwitch2 #Nintendo #Mario pic.twitter.com/9f68pFPTmt— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 1, 2025
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy birthday, Joe Hendry!
Happy Birthday to TNA World Champion @joehendry!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 1, 2025
🎂 pic.twitter.com/dRCnF5qQzL
Shacknews believes in you, Joe!
WWE releases dialogue between Joe Hendry and Randy Orton at Wrestlemania— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 25, 2025
“That means a lot to me man”
- Randy Orton 🐐 pic.twitter.com/EaYBGV72Ya
MAGA RAN? IN THIS ECONOMY?
Ok I know typos happen but this is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/frYbm9SPC4— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) April 30, 2025
That's a very unfortunate typo, let's watch Mega Ran's latest music video as a palate cleanser.
We could all use some free-floating hostility right about now
George Carlin was truly one of one and ahead of his time.
The ocean is soup?
Soup is good food.
Emo prank
" I bind that in the name of Jesus"😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mIAFgLCZXe— Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) April 28, 2025
Their poor mom.
Chester seems like a jerk
Is this a bird? Nah it’s the CEO of the house 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IxPbuTl5jA— Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Boldyboy1975) April 29, 2025
Bird bullying.
Mega Man Modulin Music
Mega Man Music on Homemade Modulin! pic.twitter.com/FwD8Ow8lMk— Wintergatan (@wintergatan) May 1, 2025
Very dope.
This video is still extra cringy
It’s been years and I still can’t comprehend what the energy is in this interview.— Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) May 1, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Dy3oxWWKDJ
Definitely up there for one of the worst interviews I have ever seen.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 1, 2025.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
