Variety Hours @ Shacknews: One more run in Marathon The Marathon alpha ends this weekend so we're getting in one more run before Bungie takes the servers offline.

Welcome to another Friday and another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. I had a couple of weekends away, which meant we had to unfortunately miss a few VHS episodes, but I’m so back and so ready to shoot and loot. Today’s stream will see me dropping into the Marathon alpha to have a last hurrah before the alpha ends.

This Marathon alpha livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on May 2, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’re going to try and get in as many runs as we can within a two hour window. Will I extract with some good loot? Tune in to find out.

If you’re getting caught up, Marathon is a revival of Bungie’s IP from the 90s of the same name. However, instead of a single-player campaign, this version of Marathon is an extraction shooter. It was certainly a curveball for those long-time fans, but hopefully Bungie has what it takes to show players why this iteration of Marathon is important. At the very least, I’ve been enjoying my time with the alpha (even though I’ve got 200+ ms ping!).

