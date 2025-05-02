New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Variety Hours @ Shacknews: One more run in Marathon

The Marathon alpha ends this weekend so we're getting in one more run before Bungie takes the servers offline.
Welcome to another Friday and another episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. I had a couple of weekends away, which meant we had to unfortunately miss a few VHS episodes, but I’m so back and so ready to shoot and loot. Today’s stream will see me dropping into the Marathon alpha to have a last hurrah before the alpha ends.

This Marathon alpha livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on May 2, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’re going to try and get in as many runs as we can within a two hour window. Will I extract with some good loot? Tune in to find out.

If you’re getting caught up, Marathon is a revival of Bungie’s IP from the 90s of the same name. However, instead of a single-player campaign, this version of Marathon is an extraction shooter. It was certainly a curveball for those long-time fans, but hopefully Bungie has what it takes to show players why this iteration of Marathon is important. At the very least, I’ve been enjoying my time with the alpha (even though I’ve got 200+ ms ping!).

Be sure to stop by the stream and say hello. Don’t feel up to chatting? That’s totally fine, I just appreciate you lurking with me and chilling out. You can support our effects here at Shacknews by subscribing to our channel, which you can do for free by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. Aren’t able to do that? Then take a look at some of our products, like Bubbletron and our recently launched Shackmaps!

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

