Shack Together 061 - Xbox Price Hikes, EA Layoffs, Tech Earnings Reports feat. Ozzie Mejia

Welcome to episode 61 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest Ozzie Mejia to discuss Microsoft's surprising Xbox price hikes and dive into this week's massive list of tech earnings reports. EA enacts significant shifts with Respawn Entertainment announcing layoffs and game cancellations, while impressive sales figures roll in for titles like Oblivion Remastered, Elden Ring, and more.

Today's show features our "Warframe or Soreblame" segment, testing the crew's knowledge of the popular free-to-play game's extensive weapons arsenal, from the widely-used Tenet Envoy to the fan-favorite Opticor. Ozzie also shares insights from his interview with Towerborne's Game Director about the game's Xbox debut and future plans.

In Story Time, we cover major industry developments including Fortnite's return to iOS, Apple's court ruling in the Epic Games case, and Nintendo's latest (and perhaps final) System Update preparing for Switch 2. The tech sector dominates our industry news with comprehensive earnings reports from Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple, revealing significant developments in gaming revenue, AI initiatives, and hardware sales. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

