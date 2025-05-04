Weekend Discussion - May 4, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
What a clean puzzle.
Room 46 on Day 1
I wouldn't have believed it was possible.
Let's get primitive
I love that this guy continues doing cool stuff in his backyard.
Oblivion Remastered hidden features!
Did you know about these?
A fellow Aussie's view on the Marathon alpha
I really think Bungie needs to unlock it completely for the final weekend.
FBI arresting judges now?
Always keen to hear LegalEagle's take.
Extreme Diets
Sounds awful.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Autobrats - The Lot Six
- Hot Night Crash - Sahara Hotnights
- I Let Go - Eighteen Visions
- Saccharine Smile - Donots
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
