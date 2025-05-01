Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 1 hotfix Here's what's different in the first OW2 Stadium hotfix.

Blizzard pushed the first round of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes live as part of a plan to publish hotfixes every Thursday for the first half of a new season. The May 1 patch notes are comparatively brief, but they list a few important balance changes for hero powers that Blizzard believed were overtuned. They also bump up the Stadium Cash earning potential of a few high-performing characters who, despite their capabilities, were regularly earning less than their counterparts.

We've rounded up all the changes in the first Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes below.

Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 1: All balance updates, buffs, and nerfs

10 heroes have had their powers or unique items changed in this initial hotfix, though as it's a hotfix and not a seasonal patch, none of the adjustments are game-changing. Some items are slightly less effective, some had their attributes changed, and a few powers – especially for Lucio – were re-balanced.

D.Va nerfs

D.Va's powers are the same, but two of her most overtuned items are rather less busted not.

Nano Cola Nitrous item

Health reduced to 25 from 50

Max life increase reduced to five percent from 25 percent

Nano Boost duration reduced to four seconds from eight seconds

Busan Blaster item

No longer grants ultimate charge

Orisa nerfs

Blizzard said they believed Orisa was close to invincible and reduced some of her self-sustaining items accordingly. Our Orisa build remains the same, though.

Restortify power

Heals five percent of max life each second instead of 10 percent

Solar Regenergy item

Restores three percent armor instead of five percent

Reinhardt nerfs

Reinhardt was simply getting too rich with Stadium Cash, thanks to his massive weapon and how many hits and eliminations it helped him get. Blizzard dropped how much cash he earns from damage and healing by 13.64 percent.

Zarya nerf and buff

Two of Zarya's most popular powers get a slight readjustment to help her perform in a more balanced manner.

Lifelift power

Particle Barrier health scaling reduced to 50 percent of your max life instead of 100 percent

Here to Spot You power

Increased healing to 20 percent of max life, up from 15 percent

Mei nerf and buffs

Mei remains mostly unchanged, except Blizzard reduced how likely her Coulder power will knock enemies back. When it does, though, it'll knock them back further.

Coulder power

Reduced knockback frequency rate by 60 percent

Increased how far enemies are knocked back

Increased damage dealt per knockback to 20, up from 10

Reaper nerf

Reaper, like Reinhardt, was earning far too much cash, which is hardly surprising given how much damage he deals. He now earns 10 percent less cash from damage and healing.



Soldier 76 nerf and buff

Blizzard said too many people were relying on Rocket Visor builds, so they've made a few adjustments to Soldier's powers to help balance things. He'll also earn 12.5 percent less cash for damage and healing.

Rocket Visor power

Duration reduced to 0.5 seconds from 0.75

Biotic Bullseye power

Ammo restoration per critical hit increased to 10 percent from five percent

Kiriko nerf

Kiriko's only change is that she earned too much cash as well, unsurprisingly, what with her bouncing, exploding kunai and expanded healing capabilities. She'll now get 16.67 percent less cash for healing and damage.

Juno nerfs and buffs

Juno's Pulsar Torpedoes, one of her kit's best features, were performing rather too well. Blizzard decided to take them down a notch by increasing cooldowns and reducing ability power for one of her items. She'll also gain 33.33 percent more Stadium Cash from healing and damage.

Cosmic Coolant power

Cooldown per target reduced to 0.5 seconds from one second

PulStar Destroyers item

Removed 15 percent ability power buff

Added 10 percent ability lifesteal

Solar Shielding item

Ability power reduced to 15 percent from 25 percent

Lucio nerfs and buffs

Lucio was healing too much, Blizzard said, which likely accounts for his high win rate in Stadium's first week. His healing efficacy is a bit lower now, and he'll earn 10 percent more cash for healing and damage.

Crowd Pleaser power

Healing reduced to 150 percent of Crossfade, down from 200 percent

Megaphone power

Amp It Up duration reduced to 15 percent, down from 20 percent

Signature Shift power

Increased projectile size to 80 percent, up from 20 percent

B-Side Bop item

Health increased to 50, up from 25

