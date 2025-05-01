New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tim Cook says Apple (AAPL) is already sourcing iPhones for U.S. sale from India and Vietnam

With the looming threat of tariffs, Apple is already preparing how to manufacture and import its biggest product.
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Tariffs have defined the conversation surrounding the tech industry since Donald Trump announced plans to implement them on various foreign countries. In a new interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the matter, stating that tariffs will have an impact on Apple’s future business, but that the company is sourcing the parts for iPhone production from India and Vietnam.

Tim Cook was speaking with CNBC when he talked about tariffs and their impact on Apple. “If you look at the U.S., over half of the U.S. sales of iPhone come from India,” he said. “If you look at the other products, Mac and iPad and AirPods and the Watch, almost all of the country of origin is Vietnam.”

Tim Cook speaking on stage.

Cook also said that he expects tariffs to add $900 million to Apple’s costs. The tariffs only had a “limited impact” on Apple during the previous quarter thanks to the company’s existing supply chain, Cook shared.

iPhone is Apple’s biggest product, accounting for over half of its revenue. With the next iPhone likely set for a fall reveal and release, it makes sense that the manufacturer is currently getting its supply chain in order. This follows the release of the company's quarterly earnings report, which saw it beat on revenue and earnings.

