Apple (AAPL) adds $100 billion to its share buyback program and ups dividend payout again

For another quarter, Apple is repurchasing its own shares.
Sam Chandler
1

Apple (AAPL) released its Q2 2025 today and within it the company revealed it is increasing its share buyback program. In addition to this, it is upping dividend payouts.

May 1, 2025, saw the release of the Apple Q2 2025 earnings results. This report showed that Apple is set to add $100 billion to its share buyback program. Apple is also increasing its dividend payouts by 4 percent to $0.26 per share of the company’s common stock.

Apple's condensed consolidated statements of cash flow

Source: Apple Q2 2024 earnings results

Last quarter, Apple’s earnings results revealed that the company spend $23.6 billion on share buybacks in Q1 2025. The previous year, Apple reported $69 billion on buybacks.

Apple was just one of the massive company’s reporting their earnings this quarter. Take a look at our AAPL page for more information on how Apple has performed.

