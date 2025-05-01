Apple (AAPL) adds $100 billion to its share buyback program and ups dividend payout again For another quarter, Apple is repurchasing its own shares.

Apple (AAPL) released its Q2 2025 today and within it the company revealed it is increasing its share buyback program. In addition to this, it is upping dividend payouts.

May 1, 2025, saw the release of the Apple Q2 2025 earnings results. This report showed that Apple is set to add $100 billion to its share buyback program. Apple is also increasing its dividend payouts by 4 percent to $0.26 per share of the company’s common stock.

Last quarter, Apple’s earnings results revealed that the company spend $23.6 billion on share buybacks in Q1 2025. The previous year, Apple reported $69 billion on buybacks.

Apple was just one of the massive company’s reporting their earnings this quarter. Take a look at our AAPL page for more information on how Apple has performed.