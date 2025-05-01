New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple (AAPL) Q2 FY25 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

The iPhone maker's stock was down significantly in after-hours trading.
Donovan Erskine
Apple’s (AAPL) earnings report is out for the second quarter of its fiscal year and shows that the company managed to beat both earnings and revenue expectations. However, Apple stock still took a major hit in after-hours trading.

Apple published its Q2 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. The company made $95.4 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $93.56 billion. Apple earned $1.65/share, which manages to clear the expected $1.61 and the whisper number of $1.64.

Apple's stock chart on May 1, 2025.

“Today Apple is reporting strong quarterly results, including double-digit growth in Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We were happy to welcome iPhone 16e to our lineup, and to introduce powerful new Macs and iPads that take advantage of the extraordinary capabilities of Apple silicon. And we were proud to announce that we’ve cut our carbon emissions by 60 percent over the past decade.”

Apple (AAPL) stock took a dive in after-hours trading, falling as low as $207.30 after ending the day at $213.32. Apple also announced that, yet again, it’s adding money to its stock buyback program.

News Editor

