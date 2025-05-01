New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Amazon (AMZN) reports $29.267 billion in Q1 2025 AWS revenue, slightly missing analyst expectations

Amazon Web Services revenue continues to grow, despite missing expectations.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

While Amazon (AMZN) had a great first quarter beating EPS and revenue expectations, it slightly missed analyst expectations for AWS revenue. However, it still made billions on the service.

Amazon released its Q1 2025 earnings results on May 1, 2025. These results showed that the company made $29.267 billion in the first quarter of the year in AWS revenue. However, analysts had estimated the company would make $29.42 billion.

Amazon Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

Source: Amazon Q1 2025 earnings results

Despite missing expectations, this is still an increase on revenue compared to last quarter, and the quarter before that. The AWS segment in the earnings report shows information on six quarters, and each quarter AWS revenue has increased.

Outside of AWS revenue, Amazon beat EPS and revenue expectations. Check out our AMZN page for more information on how the company has performed previously.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola