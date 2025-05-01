Amazon (AMZN) reports $29.267 billion in Q1 2025 AWS revenue, slightly missing analyst expectations Amazon Web Services revenue continues to grow, despite missing expectations.

While Amazon (AMZN) had a great first quarter beating EPS and revenue expectations, it slightly missed analyst expectations for AWS revenue. However, it still made billions on the service.

Amazon released its Q1 2025 earnings results on May 1, 2025. These results showed that the company made $29.267 billion in the first quarter of the year in AWS revenue. However, analysts had estimated the company would make $29.42 billion.

Despite missing expectations, this is still an increase on revenue compared to last quarter, and the quarter before that. The AWS segment in the earnings report shows information on six quarters, and each quarter AWS revenue has increased.

Outside of AWS revenue, Amazon beat EPS and revenue expectations. Check out our AMZN page for more information on how the company has performed previously.