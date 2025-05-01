New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Reddit (RDDT) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Reddit beat on all fronts, and its stock is up as a result.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Reddit, the company behind the popular internet forum, is out with its earnings for the first quarter of its fiscal year. Reddit has only been a publicly traded company for a little over a year, and has kicked off its latest fiscal year by beating on revenue, earnings, and whisper expectations.

Reddit’s Q1 2025 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The social media company made $392.4 million in revenue, beating the expectation of $373.33 million. Reddit’s EPS was $0.13/share, beating the expectation of $0.02/share and the whisper number of $0.10/share.

Reddit's stock chart on May 1, 2025.

“Over 400 million people now come to Reddit each week—because when you want real opinions, you turn to real people,” said Steve Huffman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reddit. “20 years in, I have never been more excited about Reddit’s future than I am now. We’re growing and building a more valuable platform for community and human perspective.”

Reddit (RDDT) stock was valued as high as $141.50 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $118.68. For all your finance news in the world of tech and social media, Shacknews has you covered.

