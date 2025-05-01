New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to Amazon's (AMZN) Q1 2025 earnings call here

Hear Amazon leadership address the latest quarter on its earnings call.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q1 2025 earnings today and will follow up that report with an earnings call. If you’d like to listen to Amazon leadership discuss the most recent quarter and answer questions, you can listen to the entire call right here.

Amazon’s Q1 2025 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call on the Shacknews YouTube channel. You can also read about Amazon’s latest quarter by following the stock market topic on Shacknews.

