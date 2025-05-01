Amazon (AMZN) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations Amazon (AMZN) narrowly beat revenue but easily exceeded EPS expectations.

Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q1 2025 earnings results today. The trillion dollar company beat both EPS and revenue expectations.

May 1, 2025, marked the release of Amazon’s first quarter results for 2025. These results saw the online marketplace beat its earnings-per-share expectations, which were estimated to be $1.35 per share but ended up being $1.59 per share.

On the revenue front, analysts estimated $154.64 billion for the company, but Amazon ended up pulling in $155.7 billion in revenue.

Here’s what Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy had to say about the company’s performance in its first quarter:

We’re pleased with the start to 2025, especially our pace of innovation and progress in continuing to improve customer experiences. From Alexa+ (our next generation of Alexa that’s meaningfully smarter, more capable, and takes actions for customers), to another delivery speed record for our Prime members, to our new Trainium2 chips and Bedrock model expansion that make it easier for AWS customers to train models and run inference more flexibly and cost-effectively, to our first Project Kuiper satellites successfully launching into low earth orbit in our quest to provide broadband access to hundreds of millions of households in rural areas without it today—we’re continuing to find meaningful ways to make customers’ lives easier and better every day.

