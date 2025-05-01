ShackStream: Onboarding PMDG's new Boeing 777-200ER With a fresh coat of paint and new sounds, the 777-200ER may be worthy of our attention. Let's check it out!

One of the highest fidelity third-party aircraft makers for Microsoft Flight Simulator is slated to release its new Boeing 777-200ER today. We've got our fingers crossed that the release will take place in time for Jan to check out what's new during tonight's stream.

Catch the action live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

Assuming all goes well, tune in to see Jan check out the new sounds, improved EFB features, and, of course, the entirely new body of the 777-200ER. To find out more about what PMDG has cooked up, check out the 777-200ER product page.

And, of course, if you hop into the Shacknews Twitch chat, be sure to say hello! Jan loves interacting with viewers, whether he's running checklists, admiring the night skyline, or hanging out in cruise.