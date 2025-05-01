Stadium roadmap & new heroes - Overwatch 2 Here's what's coming up in the next few seasons of Overwatch 2 Stadium.

Blizzard published a detailed Overwatch 2 Stadium roadmap to mark the new mode's first week of life, along with some stats showing just how well it's gone over with players. The short answer is "very well indeed," and the long answer is rather more interesting.

We've rounded up all the info below in our Overwatch 2 Stadium roadmap, including which new heroes are headed to the mode and when to expect them.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: First week stats

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller said that, in Stadium's launch week, there were 2.3 million matches and 7.8 million hours played, which is more than double the stats for the game's other most popular mode during launch week, Overwatch Classic. Put differently, that means that more than half the total time spent in Overwatch 2 was in Stadium.

As for other stats, Lucio is the character with the highest win rate, and ironically, he's also the hero with the lowest pick rate at present. Across all heroes, players earned more than 900 billion Stadium Cash and spent it on more than 206 million items in the Stadium armory between rounds.

Keller said the team will use this data to help inform balance changes issued during the mid-season update or sooner, if more immediate changes are warranted. Also coming to Stadium in the mid-season update is Freja, Overwatch 2's most recent addition to the roster and the first new damage-class hero since Venture in April 2024.

Overwatch 2 Stadium roadmap for Season 17: New heroes, crossplay, and more

Season 17, which should go live sometime in late June 2025, will introduce three more heroes to Stadium mode and add several features and improvements. These include:

Unranked crossplay

Custom games

Build save and share feature, including the option to select a community build

More example builds picked by the Overwatch 2 design team

Overwatch 2 Stadium Season 17 heroes and maps

Three heroes are joining in Season 17, one for each role.

Zenyatta

Sigma

Junkrat

Two more maps will join the mix as well.

Esperanca (Push)

Samoa (Control)

Overwatch 2 Stadium roadmap for Season 18: New mode and rewards

Season 18 adds another three heroes to the Stadium roster, along with a brand-new poad: Payload Race. Blizzard didn't share any further information about what to expect from Payload Race, but Keller did say it'll launch with two new maps. The team is also working on a "quest" feature, where players can complete certain objectives during a match to earn rewards, possibly Stadium Cash or something else, as the season will also introduce new All-Star Rewards.

That's in addition to Stadium Trials, something Blizzard name-dropped, but hasn't shared additional information about yet.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Season 18 heroes and maps

The new Stadium heroes for Season 18 are:

Winston

Sojourn

Brigitte

And the new maps are:

London

Route 66

Overwatch 2 Stadium roadmap for Season 19: New map and items

Blizzard was more vague about what to expect from Season 19, with no mention of specific heroes. There is, however, a brand-new China map planned for that season, along with consumables for use during a match and a draft mode. There will be more heroes as well, though Blizzard didn't say who or how many.

