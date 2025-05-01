New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to Apple's (AAPL) Q2 2025 earnings call here

Hear CEO Tim Cook and other executives address Apple's latest quarter.
Donovan Erskine
1

Apple (AAPL) has shared its Q2 2025 earnings report today, and will soon host an earnings call to further discuss those results. If you’d like to hear more the leadership at Apple discuss the results of the quarter and answer questions from investors, you can listen to Apple’s Q2 2025 earnings call here.

Listen to Apple’s (AAPL) Q2 2025 earnings call

Apple’s Q2 2025 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Apple will also broadcast it on their investor relations website.

In addition to listening to the call, you can expect to read all of the Apple news right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

