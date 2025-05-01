Fortnite's Star Wars season will conclude with a live event in June Players will take on Emperor Palpatine in the Death Star Sabotage event.

Fortnite: Galactic Battle kicks off a Star Wars-themed season in the Battle Royale game this week, and Epic Games has given us a huge information dump ahead of launch. Galactic Battle will add new Star Wars characters, locations, and weapons, all culminating in an interactive live event that’ll take place on June 7.

The latest post on the Fortnite website tells us everything we need to know about Galactic Battle. Some of the new locations that players will find around the map include the First Order Base, Resistance Base, and Vader’s Samurai Solitude. There are also a plethora of blaster weapons and of course, lightsabers.



Source: Epic Games

On June 7, the Death Star Sabotage live event will go down. This season-ending event will see players banding together to take on the villainous Emperor Palpatine. We’ve seen Fortnite do interactive live events in the past, including one for Nexus War, its 2020 Marvel-themed season.

Epic Games has also confirmed that this season will add General Grievous, Darth Jar Jar, and a customizable Mandalorian as unlockable Outfits. Fortnite is also allowing all players to receive the First Order Stormtrooper Outfit, for free.