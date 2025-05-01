Quarter Arcades Official Data East BurgerTime Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet unboxing & impressions

BurgerTime is one of my favorite arcade games of all time. I’ve often thought about having it in my home in some capacity, but never had the proper combo of time, finances, and space to make that happen. Enter Quarter Arcades’ official Data East BurgerTime Quarter Size Cabinet. This this is a quality reimagining of the full-size classic cabinet I grew up throwing my allowance into, and at a fraction of the cost and space of having the original.

The BurgerTime Quarter Size Cab comes in at a cost of $249.99 USD (although it can found in reasonable sales on Amazon) It’s a bit pricey, but you get a fully working cabinet complete with a light-up marquee, 5-inch TFT screen, and volume control, allowing for fully functional play and experience of the original game. The dimensions are about 17.4” (44cm) x Width 6.2” (15.8cm) x Depth 8.5” (21.6cm), and it weighs about 9.5 lbs. It also can be played wireless with a built-in rechargeable battery or infinitely with a charging cable, making it pretty easily portable.

The controls are functional, but leave me a little concerned about their durability. The joystick is toothpick-thin with a classic ball top style, and the buttons feel a bit weirdly squishy compared to the satisfying feedback of proper arcade buttons. That said, they are still quite accessible and feel like a small concession to have such a portable, yet true-to-original form of the game. I also like that this cab has an easily accessible volume knob on the back. It makes it easy to have the game on attract more where it can be a fun collection piece on my office shelves when I’m not playing.

The Quarter Arcades Official Data East BurgerTime Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet is a neat little dream come true for me. I love having this game in my home in a proper arcade format without having to shell out lots of money or making the space for the full cabinet. The controls are a bit concerning and the price on even a small replica is hefty, but if you want a fantastic shelf piece of classic arcade gaming, and one that you can enjoy playing at that, this feels like a worthy investment for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

These impressions are based on a sample unit provided by the manufacturer. The Quarter Arcades Official Data East BurgerTime Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet is available for $249.99 USD through the Quarter Arcades website and retail partners.