Apex Legends Season 25 puts the Bocek in the spotlight and brings back Arenas

Apex Legends Season 25 is just days away, and I got to take an early look at the next Legend and all the other changes coming to the battle royale game. In addition to a shifty new character, changes to loot and new balance updates will kickstart changes to the game’s meta.

The biggest change in Season 25: Prodigy, is the addition of Sparrow. Described as an “agile archer,” Sparrow’s kit is designed to track enemy players and hunt them down. His Passive ability allows him to quickly close distances with a double jump, and his Tactical lets him track the location of enemies that come within a specified zone.



Source: EA

While many of Apex Legends’ newer characters have had narrative ties to existing legends, the team at Respawn decided to let Sparrow stand on his own. He’s a bounty hunter with no real connection to the existing roster of characters, though he does have a crush on Loba and a fascination with Mirage. The team explained that while giving new characters connections to old characters is fun, it can make the world feel small.

For the first time, Respawn is making the new Legend, Sparrow, unlocked for all players for the first two weeks of the season. Afterwards, they’ll have to complete challenges to permanently unlock him.

With the new Legend being an Archer, it only made sense that the Bocek get some love. Back in the ground loot pool, the Bocek has been buffed with explosive damage, putting less emphasis on precision accuracy. Players can use frag grenades to craft explosive arrows, which detonate on impact. The catch, however, is that players won’t be able to loot arrows from the ground. Instead, they’ll have to retrieve them from the Death Boxes of enemies, or pick up arrows that were fired and hit the ground. Sparrow’s abilities put him in the unique position to take full advantage of the new and improved Bocek.



Source: EA

Respawn is also giving some TLC to one of its original Legends. It’s Pathfinder’s turn for a rework, and the friendly robot is getting his Zipline Zen ability restored, with its damage reduction increased by 50 percent. Most notably, Pathfinder can now double charge his Ultimate and Tactical abilities. These charges can be exchanged to decrease the cooldown of his Grappling Hook.

It’s been about four years since Arenas were first introduced to Apex Legends, so it’s pretty timely that they’ll be coming back in the latest season. The 3v3 round-based mode is just how players remember it, with some added twists. Arenas: Duels are a 1v1 version of the mode that’ll be launching in a mid-season update.



Source: EA

There’s a slew of new content and features coming to Apex Legends in Season 25: Prodigy. To keep full tabs on the latest ongoings with Apex Legends, stick with us here at Shacknews.