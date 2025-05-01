New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft is raising prices on Xbox consoles, accessories & games

New first-party Xbox game releases are expected to cost $80 by the end of the year.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
2

Microsoft is the latest gaming industry player to announce price increases on its hardware and software. The company has confirmed that the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are receiving significant price increases, effective today. Microsoft is also increasing the price of Xbox accessories, and is planning to bump the standard price for its major game releases to $79.99 by the holiday season.

A report from IGN revealed that Microsoft is increasing prices on most of its gaming products. Here are the updated prices for Xbox products compared to their previous listings, as shared by the outlet:

  • Xbox Series S 512 - $379.99 (was $299.99)
  • Xbox Series S 1TB - $429.99 (was $349.99)
  • Xbox Series X Digital - $549.99 (was $449.99)
  • Xbox Series X - $599.99 (was $499.99)
  • Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - $729.99 (was $599.99)
  • Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - $64.99
  • Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - $69.99
  • Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition - $79.99
  • Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition - $89.99 (was $79.99)
  • Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - $149.99 (was $139.99)
  • Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - $199.99 (was $179.99)
  • Xbox Stereo Headset - $64.99
  • Xbox Wireless Headset - $119.99 (was $109.99)
Kai from Avowed, firing his pistol.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft provided IGN the following statement:

This continues a trend of price hikes across the video game industry. Last month, Nintendo revealed that Mario Kart World, a launch title for the Switch 2, will cost $79.99 as part of the company’s new approach to pricing games. A few weeks ago, Sony announced price increases for PS5 consoles in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

News Editor

