Tesla (TSLA) board of directors has begun a search for Elon Musk CEO replacement With stock price falling off a cliff and Musk distracted with the Department of Government Efficiency, the Tesla board is ready for change.

The Tesla (TSLA) board of directors are ready to make Tesla great again. A report by the Wall Street Journal reveals that the members reached out to firms to begin the search for a new chief executive officer about a month ago.

On April 30, 2025, the Wall Street Journal released a report detailing that the Tesla board of directors had begun searching for a replacement for the distracted Elon Musk. In the lead up to the US presidential election, Elon Musk had been at the forefront supporting Donald Trump and has since headed up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Since then, Tesla has suffered numerous blows, with its stock price falling and sales plummeting.

The WSJ states that the board met with Musk at the same time for an update. The board told him he needed to spend more time on Tesla. During the TSLA Q1 2025 earnings call, Musk announced his time allocation at DOGE “will drop significantly,” starting in May. Whether this sates the board’s need for a reliable and present leader remains to be seen. The Journal states that the status of the succession planning could not be determined and Musk didn’t respond to requests for comment.

It really comes as no surprise that the Tesla board of directors would seek to replace Elon Musk as CEO. Over the past 12 months, the standing of Tesla has fallen in both public perception and in value in the markets. Musk attaching himself to Trump has led many to abandon and even vandalize the vehicles of the once socially progressive company. Furthermore, the tariff situation has created problems for the manufacturer, which has a Gigafactory in Shanghai and a dependence on Chinese suppliers for battery pack assembly.

What might surprise readers is that the Wall Street Journal report closes with a statement from the board members. According to the piece, the board members say they believe Musk’s proximity to Trump would benefit the company over the long term. Time will tell.