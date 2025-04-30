Evening Reading - April 30, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Wednesday. We hope you’ve enjoyed what we’ve had for you as we set sights on summer gaming and plan for a wealth of coverage ahead. It’ll still be a bit before those big summer surprises arrive though, and we’ve got another day of posting to bring to a close, so here’s your latest Evening Reading.

City of the Mahvel!!!

Color Edit is so damn fun in City of the Wolves. Have you seen our latest creation?

Visited by the gun skeleton of shame

I’ve had games like this. I could use a gun skeleton of shame.

The truth about fighting games mains

Only fix I’d make is to swap these around because some folks definitely downplay the strength of their characters to avoid nerfs. Otherwise? Accurate.

CEO 2025 prizes are looking slick

#CEO2025 new medal design by @PheNOM07_ just arrived. These are fire!



Over 200 of them to win, you just gotta register on https://t.co/y1a7slPJPO for the chance. pic.twitter.com/SySZ1K1Xc2 — Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) April 30, 2025

Are you good enough to nab one of these medals?

Spells for the scatterbrained

ADHD wizard would probably be a good short story at least.

The DS ghosts of painful control schemes

I never talk about these games, but this was stuck in my head so I had to make it pic.twitter.com/sURznBfBJ3 — Fiiib (@Fiiib1) April 30, 2025

Still waiting on Kid Icaurs: Uprising to be in a form that doesn’t harm my wrists.

A happy cheese life

florence pugh being given cheese in an interview and immediately eating it pic.twitter.com/DgOzXbrdLN — sophia (@hellopugh) April 30, 2025

Find you something that makes you as happy as cheese made Florence Pugh in this interview.

Have a good night, Shackers. We’ll see you in the morning for more posting and coverage. Have a great May!