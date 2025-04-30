Evening Reading - April 30, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Wednesday. We hope you’ve enjoyed what we’ve had for you as we set sights on summer gaming and plan for a wealth of coverage ahead. It’ll still be a bit before those big summer surprises arrive though, and we’ve got another day of posting to bring to a close, so here’s your latest Evening Reading.
- Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle launch date and time
- Sea of Stars Throes of the Watchmaker DLC gets May release date
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown hits 2M players six months after its team was disbanded
- Balatro is among the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games titles for May
- Facebook (META) reports $4.21 billion loss at Reality Labs in Q1 2025
- Facebook (META) increases 2025 capital expenditure outlook on additional data center investments
- Facebook (META) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 FY 25 earnings results beat analyst EPS and revenue expectations
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 FY25 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 FY25 Gaming revenue grew 5% from the prior year
- Microsoft (MSFT) paid out $9.7 billion in share buybacks and dividends to investors during Q3 FY25
- Zuckerberg says Ray-Ban Meta glasses sales have increased 300%
- Threads has over 350 million users
- Shotgun Cop Man review: Super Heat Boy
City of the Mahvel!!!
Mahvel pic.twitter.com/Q5VnlKSaQp— Mince 🇫🇮 @ Headstomper 2025 (@UmiThePenguin) April 30, 2025
Color Edit is so damn fun in City of the Wolves. Have you seen our latest creation?
Visited by the gun skeleton of shame
April 30, 2025
I’ve had games like this. I could use a gun skeleton of shame.
The truth about fighting games mains
April 30, 2025
Only fix I’d make is to swap these around because some folks definitely downplay the strength of their characters to avoid nerfs. Otherwise? Accurate.
CEO 2025 prizes are looking slick
#CEO2025 new medal design by @PheNOM07_ just arrived. These are fire!— Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) April 30, 2025
Over 200 of them to win, you just gotta register on https://t.co/y1a7slPJPO for the chance. pic.twitter.com/SySZ1K1Xc2
Are you good enough to nab one of these medals?
Spells for the scatterbrained
HOCUS-FOCUS pic.twitter.com/4rxkXrS7Z5— Punkey Doodles (@punkeydoodles8) April 30, 2025
ADHD wizard would probably be a good short story at least.
The DS ghosts of painful control schemes
I never talk about these games, but this was stuck in my head so I had to make it pic.twitter.com/sURznBfBJ3— Fiiib (@Fiiib1) April 30, 2025
Still waiting on Kid Icaurs: Uprising to be in a form that doesn’t harm my wrists.
A happy cheese life
florence pugh being given cheese in an interview and immediately eating it pic.twitter.com/DgOzXbrdLN— sophia (@hellopugh) April 30, 2025
Find you something that makes you as happy as cheese made Florence Pugh in this interview.
